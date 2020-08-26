Europe IoT Transportation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, Mode, and geography.

Europe IoT Transportation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Europe IoT Transportation Market, by Geography

The Europe IoT Transportation Market is segmented by type, mode of transportation, application, and geography. By type, the hardware segment holds one of the largest shares for the Europe IoT Transportation Market. It has been seen that the hardware components form a major part of the complete automotive industry. The hardware components are being implemented within the automotive design for working on its features and its level of services. The advent of IoT across various components in transportation are for achieving the cost savings as well as increasing efficiency that remains the major driver, while making new services and business models further forming a major driver for the Europe IoT Transportation Market . This is clear that from improving decades-old processes around fleet management and telematics, many companies are looking into the bigger picture of IoT and recognizing its strategic importance to enable the top-line growth.

y paradigm of automotive. The basic concept of IoT has gone further than the machine-to-machine or M2M communication. With the gradual technological advancements along with increasing dependence in the day-to-day lives, it is clear that the IoT concept across different industries has a promising future. The growing rate of wireless sensors network, the escalating adoption of new concepts or technologies and mainstreaming of various smart consumer applications, has resulted in making IoT a big thing. A few of the technology trends that are expected to have a great impact on the IoT evolution would be the IPV6, big data, cloud computing, wireless sensor network proliferation, along with other faster communication standards such as 4G-LTE and even over that spectrum.

The opportunities for Europe IoT Transportation Market remains very high with the major dependence lying on the organizations adopting these changes that increasing at a continuous rate. Having such a rapid change, would help in delivering an excellent quality of experience as well as enhanced economic opportunities for users, governments, as well as businesses.

From a regional perspective it has been observed that there are no large-scale differences in adoption across varied regions. However, companies belonging to different sizes are not showing the same interests while implementing the IoT initiatives. It can be because of high market pressure or the necessity to optimize their complex operations. Countries such as UK, Germany, and France have been the leaders when it comes to holding a significant market share in the Europe IoT Transportation Market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Europe IoT Transportation Market are Verizon Communications, Sierra Wireless, Inc., IoT Now Transport, CGI, Fujitsu, RelayR, Microsoft Corporation, Garmin International, Thales Group, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Inc., Veniam, Borderless, Tom-tom N.V., Nuance Communication, and Denso Corp.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive IoT Transportation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of IoT Transportation Market:

Europe IoT Transportation Market, by Type:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Europe IoT Transportation Market, by Mode:

• Roadways

• Railways

• Airways

• Maritime

Europe IoT Transportation Market, by Application:

• Automotive telematics

• Reservation, toll, & ticketing systems

• Security & surveillance system

• Remote monitoring

• Others

Europe IoT Transportation Market, by Geography:

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Key Players, Europe IoT Transportation Market:

• Verizon Communications

• Sierra Wireless, Inc.

• IoT Now Transport

• CGI

• Fujitsu

• RelayR

• Microsoft Corporation

• Garmin International

• Thales Group

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent

• AT&T, Inc.

• Veniam

• Borderless

• Tom-tom N.V.

• Nuance Communication

• Denso Corp.

