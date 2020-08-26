Europe Video Surveillance As A Service Market (VSaaS) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Components, End-User, and Geography

Europe Video Surveillance As A Service Market (VSaaS) was valued US$ 10.20 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A rise in wireless IP surveillance and the development of video analytics and intelligent video surveillance are some of the trends that drive the market during the forecast period. The complex and restrictive nature of security product certification in some of the European region is proving challenging for the market to expand in Europe. Regardless, the market is showing steady growth and is projected to drive during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness, privacy concerns, and hacking are some of the factors that have curtailed the adoption of VSaaS. Lack of technological awareness among the population and uncertainty in the government regulations is hampering the market growth to a certain extent.

The Europe video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is segmented into type, components, End-user, and region. Based on type, the Europe video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is divided into analog and IP-based. On the basis of components, Europe video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. In terms of End-user, the Europe video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is classified into residential, retail, business organizations, transportation, government buildings, hospitality, industrial, stadiums, and healthcare organizations. Europe video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is segmented by Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

In terms of type, a rising inclination of end-users are observed for IP-systems as compared to the analog systems. The IP-based system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period and generate a revenue of XX billion by 2026. Because of all these factors, the market certainly looks promising.

In terms of region, UK leads in the rate of adoption of Internet Protocol in small and medium-size businesses. As the small businesses are showing interest in IP technology in the UK, it is expected that the UK would experience an increase in adoption for VSaaS.

Some of the key players in the Europe video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market are Cisco Systems, Verint Systems Inc., Mobotix Ag, Axis Communications Ab, Neovsp, Envysion Inc., ADT Security Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell Security Group, Genetec Inc., Indigo vision Ltd and others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Europe Video Surveillance as a Service Market (VSaaS) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Europe Video Surveillance as a Service Market (VSaaS) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe Video Surveillance as a Service Market (VSaaS) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Europe Video Surveillance as a Service Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Video Surveillance as a Service Market (VSaaS) make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market by Type

• Analog

• IP-based

Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market by Components

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market by End-User

• Residential

• Retail

• Business Organizations

• Transportation

• Government Buildings

• Hospitality

• Industrial

• Stadiums

• Healthcare Organizations

Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market by Geography

Key Players operating in the Europe Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market

• Cisco Systems

• Verint Systems Inc.

• Mobotix Ag

• Axis Communications Ab

• Neovsp

• Envysion Inc.

• ADT Security Corporation

• Bosch Security Systems

• Honeywell Security Group

• Genetec Inc.

• Indigo vision Ltd

