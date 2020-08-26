Global Gamification Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Solution, Application, Deployment Type, User Type, Industry Vertical and Region

Gamification Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 46% during the Industry forecast period (2019-2026).

In gamification, designers coalesce elements of gameplay in non-gaming setting to precede user engagement in a product or service. Humans possess a tendency to influence their own behavior because of experiences while playing games, reading novels, receiving rewards, etc.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increase in demand of gamification solutions and applications in consumer and enterprise brands, Return on Investment (ROI) and enhanced overall user experience are some of the major factors , which are expected to drive the growth of the global gamification market. An increase in penetration of smartphones has massively expanded the opportunities for gamification.

On the other hand, the low level of awareness regarding the advantages of gamification is expected to limit the global gamification market growth.

The retail industry is an developing industry, which is experencing the growth at a significant rate. Retail gamification is an e-commerce trend , which is growing at a tremendous pace. Online retailers is expected to continue forming interactive experiences for customers to drive higher sales growth. Gamification apps have demonstrated to improve leads and sales for numerous retailers. Gamification can also drive innovative and recurring customers to a store, while submission insights into how shoppers involve with a brand.

Region-wise, North America region is estimated to hold the dominant postion in the global gamification market. The dominant postion in the market is attributed to the high penetration of internet and smartphone users in the region. Adiitionally, greater usage of gamification for marketing, particularly by using social media integration tools are expected to drive the growth in the market.The region is projected to witness the high incorporation of gamification systems in enterprise-level solutions and a shift toward more technologically innovative methods , which is expected to propel the growth in the global gamification market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Gamification Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Gamification Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Gamification Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Gamification Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Gamification Market:

Gamification market, by Solution

• Consumer Driven

• Enterprise Driven

Gamification Market, by Application

• Sales

• Human resource

• Marketing

• Support

• Product development

• Others

Gamification Market, by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Gamification Market, by User Type

• Large enterprise

• SMBs

Gamification Market, by Industry Vertical

• Retail and consumer goods

• Entertainment

• Media and Publishing

• Healthcare

• E-Commerce

• BFSI

• Education

• Travel and Logistics

• Government

• Others

Gamification Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players of the Gamification Market:

• Microsoft

• Salesforce

• Badgeville

• Bunchball

• Arcaris

• Gigya

• SAP SE

• Bigdoor Media

• LevelEleven

• Lithium Technologies Inc.

• Faya Corporation

• Kuato Studios

• Knewton

Cisco Systems Inc

