FinTech Blockchain Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, Provider, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

FinTech Blockchain Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 76.10% during the forecast period.

Blockchain helps to exchange the values over the internet without an intermediary. FinTech Blockchain has the potential to make processes more transparent, transform multiple industries and, efficient and secure. Some financial players which are the first movers to take advantage of this technology infrastructure. Several governments and industries are waking up to the disruptive potential of this technology. This technology expands the collection of app-based services ranging from consumer leading to insurance products to cross-border remittances.

The restraining factors such as lack of awareness and technical understanding about the blockchain technology would hinder the growth of fintech blockchain market. The reduced total cost of ownership, higher compatibility with financial industry ecosystem, Initial Coin Offering (ICO), the rising cryptocurrency market cap and faster transactions are some of the major factors expected to propel the growth of fintech blockchain market around the world. Some of the future growth opportunities for the market include identity management, the rising adoption of blockchain applications, such as payments, clearing, and settlements, smart contracts, and, a new breed of programmable blockchain platform.

FinTech blockchain market is segmented by provider, application, organization size, region, and industry vertical. Among the application segments, the payments, clearing, and settlement segment are expected to have XX% market share during the forecast period, owing to financial companies deploying blockchain-based smart contracts to bring a reduction in costs of verification, execution, arbitration, and fraud prevention.

In the case of providers, the application and solution providers segment are expected to reach at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Because of blockchain solutions introduction, financial companies would adopt the technology, thereby increasing the overall market growth.

FinTech blockchain applications are responsible for the growth of the financial industry. The application segment is segmented into Exchanges and remittance, clearing, and settlement, Payments, Smart contracts, Compliance management/Know, Customer (KYC), Identity management. The non-banking financial services, such as asset management and wealth management are expected to have a large market size, owing to the growing importance of FinTech blockchain applications

Organization size segment is sub segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises’ segment is likely to hold XX% market size during the forecast period. This segment is focusing on the implementation of blockchain applications to reduce infrastructure cost and to improve customer loyalty. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is likely to reach at a higher CAGR, as easy scalability and availability of cloud-based deployment

The region segment is sub segmented into North America, APAC, LAMEA, and Europe. Among these, North America is expected to have a large market size during the forecast period, as North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The existence of key players of blockchain technology in North America is the major driving factor responsible for the growth of the market. In this region, financial companies are moving toward the adoption of blockchain technology. APAC is expected to reach the XX% CAGR during the forecast period, as an overall investment is increasing in the blockchain technology solutions to change the business processes in the finance industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global FinTech Blockchain Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global FinTech Blockchain Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global FinTech Blockchain Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global FinTech Blockchain Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the FinTech Blockchain Market report

FinTech Blockchain Market, By Application

• Payments, clearing, and settlement

• Exchanges and remittance

• Smart contracts

• Identity management

• Compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC)

• Others (cyber liability and content storage management)

FinTech Blockchain Market, By Provider

• Application and solution providers

• Middleware providers

• Infrastructure and protocols providers

FinTech Blockchain Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

FinTech Blockchain Market, By Industry Vertical

• Banking

• Non-banking financial services

• Insurance

FinTech Blockchain Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

Key Players in FinTech Blockchain Market

• AWS

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Ripple

• Chain

• Earthport

• Bitfury

• BTL Group

• Oracle

• Digital Asset Holdings

• Circle

• Factom

• AlphaPoint

• Coinbase

• Abra

• Auxesis Group

• BitPay

• BlockCypher

• Applied Blockchain

• RecordesKeeper

• Symbiont

• Guardtime

• Cambridge Blockchain

• Tradle

• Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation

