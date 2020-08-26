Global Plastic Pigments Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, End-user, and Region.

Global Plastic Pigments Market was valued US$ 10.35 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 18.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.50 % during a forecast period.

Global Plastic Pigments Market, by TypeThe selection of colourants is an important part of the plastics industry. They act as an important parameter in the function of strengthening the plastic. With a wide range of plastics, polymers and Inorganic Pigment systems, each with unique physical requirements, the correct selection of colorants play a vital role. In plastics, pigments exhibit colour through the process of visible light absorption and scattering.

Pigments offer a wide range of choices to the plastic manufacturers, due to their opacity, heat stability, and broader Chroma range for most of the Inorganic Pigments. It is usually the base polymer that dictates the colourant to be selected. In some End-users, pigment serves as a better alternative to dyes. Moreover, the demand for plastics has been increasing due to continuous innovation and development in various industries, which in turn increases the demand for plastics and plastic packaging. Pigments applied in the plastics industry guarantee maximum color strength and stability and low coloring costs. Besides coloring effects and improved esthetics, pigments increase the stability of plastics and improve their resistance to weather conditions such as heat and moisture.

On the basis of type, inorganic pigments segment is projected to lead the plastic pigments market during the forecast period. These are generally metallic oxides or synthetics. The inorganic pigments provide dull colors and have a good light fastness. They are preferred due to their low costs and better light fastness properties. The properties of the inorganic pigments and their low cost make inorganic pigments the largest type segment in the plastic pigments market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the packaging segment is estimated to lead the plastic pigments market in 2018. This industry is growing across various sectors, such as food & beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, and other consumer goods due to the increasing use of plastics in these industries. Packaging is the largest and the fastest-growing end-use industry of plastic pigments due to increased use of a variety of color shades to enhance the attractiveness of packaging of goods.

On the basis of region, APAC is projected to lead the plastic pigments market in 2018. The global plastic consumption has increased 3 times in the last 20 years. Growing population, increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing lifestyles are driving the plastics market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key plastic pigment markets in the region.

The report covers a global and regional level estimation and analysis for the plastic pigments market. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. The plastic pigments market report covers an in-depth study of global and regional market and market attractiveness analysis, wherein the End-user, Product, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their growth rate, general attractiveness, and market size.

Key players operating in the global plastic pigments market are Clariant, BASF, DIC, Huntsman (US), Cabot (US), LANXESS, Chemours, Heubach, Tronox, and Ferro.

