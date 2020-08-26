Global Silicon Nitride Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Silicon Nitride Market was valued at US$ 89.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 169.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8 % during a forecast period.

Silicon nitride exhibits good mechanical properties and islike lightweight and biocompatible. These properties make it a preferred material in end-use industries like photovoltaic, medical automotive, aerospace, and general industrial. Growing request from these end-use industries is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Silicon nitride is relatively expensive, but its price versus performance is better than its alternatives. Silicon nitride manufacturing is complex, and this increases its cost. For instance, hot pressed silicon nitride needs to be diamond grounded in order to obtain the desired shape. Both the price of grinding and equipment is high. Thus, the high cost acts as a major restraint to the request for silicon nitride. However, the development of silicon nitride as a biocompatible material in the medical industry and the implementation of electric and hybrid vehicles are a major opportunity for various market players.

Based on type segment, SSN exhibits properties like high-temperature strength, superior thermal shock resistance, oxidation resistance, creep resistance, good fracture toughness, and excellent wear resistance. SSN is used in applications such as components in glow plugs in diesel engines, pre-combustion chambers, turbochargers, rocker arm pads in spark ignition engines, and components in exhaust gas control valves.

On the basis of end-use industry segment, the medical industry, silicon nitride is used as a material for manufacturing surgical screws, plates and bearings for use in applications like prosthetic hips, knee joints, and dental implants. Silicon nitride composites are also used in cervical spacers and spinal fusion devices. It is biocompatible, bioactive, bacterial resistant and shows excellent bone affinity.

Also, silicon nitride can provide an exceptionally smooth and wear-resistant surface for applications, like bearings for hip and knee replacements in the medical industry. The market for silicon nitride in the medical industry is in the nascent stage and is estimated to grow the fastest in the coming years.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. Silicon nitride is used as an antireflective coating in solar PV panels, and, without it, the efficiency of solar PV panel will decrease. The growing implementation of renewable energy and installation of solar energy will drive the global silicon nitride market. Emerging markets like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major growth drivers of the APAC market.

Global Silicon Nitride Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31177

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Silicon Nitride Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Silicon Nitride Market.

Scope of Global Silicon Nitride Market

Global Silicon Nitride Market, by Type

• Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride

• Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride

• Sintered Silicon Nitride

• Others

Global Silicon Nitride Market, by End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Photovoltaic

• General Industry

• Aerospace

• Medical

• Others

Global Silicon Nitride Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Silicon Nitride Market

• Silicon Nitride Powder Manufacturers

• UBE

• Denka

• Alzchem

• H.C. Stark

• Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials

• Vesta Si

• Fabricators of Silicon Nitride

• 3M

• Ceramtec

• Kyocera Corporation

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Toshiba

• Rogers Corporation

• Coorstek

Global Silicon Nitride Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31177

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com