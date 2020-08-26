Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market : Global Industry Analysis And Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Application, And Region.

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market was valued at US$ 55.13 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach at an evaluation of US$ 96.52 Bn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast 2020 and 2027.

Market Definition:

Global Polyurethane foam is a synthetic polymer composed of urethane radicals and widely used as roof insulation or as cavity wall insulation to provide protection and insulation of material against external sources propagating corrosion. Rigid and flexible are types of polyurethane in which flexible polyurethane foam is used for packaging, and several commercial purposes while rigid polyurethane foam is used for most insulation purposes.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report comprises of worldwide Spray Polyurethane Foam Market presentation in terms of revenue from various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the key companies and stakeholders in the industry.

The prime factors driving the growth of Spray Polyurethane Foam market are growing demand for rigid spray in concerns to greenhouse gas emissions and strong potential in durability management strategy for a building is projected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the polyurethane foam spray market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing use of rigid spray polyurethane foam for sealing and insulation purposes in the construction industry both in developed and developing economies are expected to benefit the market’s growth in the upcoming forecast.

However, Emergent competition in the global market for fibreglass and cellulose insulation and high prices of raw materials are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Developing trend of foam lifting in the concrete raising industry and Innovations in polyurethane foams as it maintains proper thermal insulation and prevents damage to products are likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Market Segmentation

By product, open-cell is accounted to have the largest share of the Spray Polyurethane foam with a market share of US$ XX % in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a significant rate over the period 2019- 2027. The open cell is largely used in building commercial and residential interiors, wall cavities, and crawl spaces because of its superior properties like flexibility, noise barrier and air barrier. The sponge-like structure makes the foam permeable to air and water vapour thus, making it ideal for the mixed and warm climates.

While closed-cell foam is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The closed-cell are widely used as insulations to prevent bacterial growth and obstruct water degradation. Hence, rising demand in the global market.

Based on application, Commercial walls generates the largest revenue of over 275 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to grow at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The segment is having substantial growths because of increasing conservation demand, fire protection, thermal performance, and moisture control. Hence, driving the market Further, Residential roofing accounts for 30% of the global market share because of its widespread application in the prevention of damage or cracks on roofs.

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is the dominant market with market share of UD$ 375 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX.X Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% Growing infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China is likely to drive the growth of the construction industry in the region, of which China is the largest market in the region in terms of GDP. Moreover, rapid industrialization and large investments by government and large companies in transportation development is expected to boost demand for Spray Polyurethane Foam in market like recently, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) planned to build infrastructure for highways, airports, railways, waterways, and urban rail. Furthermore, India and Japan are also, contributing to the growth and is expected to drive the market over the forecast.

However, North America with a share of more than 41% globally is likely to increase demand for commercial and residential use. Further, Existence of major players and well-established infrastructure in the region will positively impact the regional market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market:

The report of Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market analysis includes information of detailed analysis leading manufacturer’s, prominent vendors and upcoming trends & challenges that will influence market growth. Further, the adoption of variant strategic business activities such as acquisitions, mergers, collaboration, etc. are estimated to create productive opportunities for the global market over the forecast period.

As per report, some major prominent players in Spray Polyurethane Foam Market are BASF Corporation, Lapolla Industries, and Dow Chemical etc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Some of the Key Recent Developments & Acquisition:

• In April 2019, Icynene-Lapolla launched the product Lapolla Foam-Lok 750 to report energy efficiency requirement of high-performance homes and the better energy solution for meeting the building code, because of its core density of 0.75-pound making it highly air-permeable.

• In February 2019, Icynene-Lapolla launched Icynene Open-cell No-Mix insulation. The no-mix is a two-component light-density one-to-one by volume spray. This product launch tends to address the increasing demand for no-mix insulation owing to its utility in new and retrofit home and commercial applications.

• In December 2018, Thermoseal launched Thermoseal 360, ultra-high yield open-cell spray foam insulation and Thermoseal 800, ultra-high R-value open-cell spray foam. The company launched these innovative sprays for getting an edge over other competitors in the highly competitive market of spray polyurethane foams.

• In October 2017, Icynene, Inc. and merged with Lapolla Industries Inc. Where. Icynene acquire all the outstanding shares of Lapollacombined together with, the energy-conserving SPF insulation products companies that will serve a broad range of residential, new commercial, speciality remodelling insulation and non-construction project needs in North America and across the globe.

The report also helps in understanding Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market:

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, By Product Type:

• Open Cell Spray PU Foam

• Closed Cell Spray PU Foam

• Others

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, By Application

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, key Players

• BASF SE

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Bayer AG

• Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Huntsman Corporation

• Wanhua Chemical Group Co.’ Ltd.

• Trelleborg AB

• Tosoh Corporation

• Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co.’ Ltd.

• Chemtura Corporation

• Inoac Corporation

• Armacell GmbH

• Foamcraft’ Inc.

• Foampartner Group

• Future Foam’ Inc.

• Fxi-Foamex Innovations

• Rogers Corporation

• UFP Technologies’ Inc.

• The Woodbridge Group

