Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Mode of Application, Crop Type and Region.

Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.20 % during a forecast period.

Water-soluble fertilizers are fertilizers, which are dissolved in water and applied to plants at the base or foliage throughout the rising season.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing awareness concerning soil fertility management among farmers is expected to increase the demand for water-soluble fertilizer product demand. Notable benefits of soil fertility management to decrease the loss of arable land and meet increasing global food demand are expected to drive the water-soluble fertilizer industry size. A considerable shift in farming practices along with a positive outlook towards the practice of technology & innovations to increase farm fertility is expected to propel the global water-soluble fertilizer market growth.

On the other hand, the injurious environmental effects of usage of fertilizers like imbalance in ecology, high traces of fertilizers in food and water resources are expected to limit the consumption of water-soluble fertilizers. Furthermore, strict government laws and awareness towards organic farming are also hampering the global water-soluble fertilizer market growth.

Horticulture crops are expected to hold a dominant position in the global water-soluble fertilizer market. Growing demand for fruits & vegetables owing to growing awareness about health benefits will predominantly drive the global water-soluble fertilizer market growth. Government initiatives and promotions on enhancements in crop productivity are expected to propel the horticulture crops demand.

Fertigation is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Fertigation is extremely used for applying water-soluble fertilizers. To enhance fertility and raise the productivity of plants, fertigation is efficiently used to control nutritional deficiency. The growing acceptance of micro irrigation and precision irrigation techniques are expected to increase the demand for fertigation application.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global water-soluble fertilizer market. leading position in the market is attributed to the high adoption of merchandise and micro-irrigation systems, particularly in India and China. Growing adoption of fertigation and foliar spray among farmers to meet increasing food demand is expected to increase product demand. High reliance on agriculture as an economic source and employment is expected to propel the water-soluble fertilizer industry. Growing product demand as an innovative agricultural technique is expected to fuel the regional demand. A requirement for efficient nutrients to ensure enhanced agricultural productivity & growth coupled with the presence of well-established manufacturers are expected to boost the product demand.

Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33171

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global water soluble fertilizer market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Market

Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market, By Type

• Nitrogen Water Soluble Fertilizers

• Phosphatic Water Soluble Fertilizers

• Potassic Water Soluble Fertilizers

• Other Water Soluble Fertilizers

• Bio Fertilizers

• Bio Stimulants

Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market, By Mode of Application

• Foliar

• Fertigation

Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market, By Crop Type

• Field Crops

 Horticultural Crops

 Orchard Crops

• Turf & Ornamentals

• Other Crop Types

Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market

• Agrium Inc.

• Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

• Coromandel International Ltd.

• The Mosaic Company

• Lowa Fertilizer

• Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

• Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM)

• K+S AKTiengesellschaft

• Yara International Asa

• CF Industries Holdings Inc.

• TATA Chemicals

• Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

• Sinochem Fertilizer Co. Ltd.

• Qatar Fertilizer

• Compo GmbH & Co. Kg

• Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative

• Zuari Industries Ltd.

Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33171

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com