Global Water Treatment System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Technology, by Application, by Region

Global Water Treatment System Market was sized US$ 5.25 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Exponential growth in the global population is exerted considerable pressure on the existing water resources available for human consumption, in turn augmenting the dependence on groundwater, owing to its easy availability. However, improper disposal of wastewater generated in agricultural and industrial areas has led to large-scale contamination of groundwater in urban areas, enhancing the global point of entry water treatment systems market by 2026. The growing investments toward development of efficient point of entry water treatment system is expected to boost the water treatment systems market growth in the coming years.

Global Water Treatment System market is segmented by technology, by application and by region. In terms of technology, Water Treatment System market is segmented into Water Softeners, Filtration Methods, Reverse Osmosis, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods and Others. Residential and Non-Residential are application segment of Water Treatment System market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, filtration methods, and others. The filtration method segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate based on technology between 2019 and 2026.

Residential application of the water treatment systems market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018. Large, multistore houses generally prefer technology as it is more economical to install the device at the main water inlet than installing multiple water treatment systems. However, higher installation and operational costs may remain a longstanding challenge to the global produced water treatment systems market growth.

North America will remain the dominant market through to 2026, with over XX % share in terms of revenues. From US$ XX.XX Bn recorded in 2018, this region is estimated to exceed US$ XX.XX Bn by 2026 end. Europe and Asia Pacific, collectively registering a market share of nearly 43% in 2018, will remain the major markets over the forecast period as well.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Water Treatment System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Water Treatment System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Water Treatment System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Water Treatment System Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Water Treatment System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Water Treatment System Market:

Global Water Treatment System Market by Technology:

• Water Softeners

• Filtration Methods

• Reverse Osmosis

• Distillation Systems

• Disinfection Methods

• Others

Global Water Treatment System Market by Application:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Global Water Treatment System Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Water Treatment System Market Report:

• Siemens AG

• Aker Solutions

• FMC Technologies Inc.

• Alderley plc

• Veolia

• Frames Group

• CETCO Energy Services

• Aquatech International

• Eco-Tec

• Schlumberger Limited

• Ovivo

• Thermo Energy Corporation

• Global Water Engineering

• Ecosphere Technologies Inc.

• Miox Corporation

• Pentair plc

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Best Water Technology AG

• Veolia Environnement S.A

• UEZ S.A

• Ecolab Inc.

• Xylem Inc.

• Hitachi

• Toshiba Corporation

• BWT Aktiengesellschaft

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Thermax Ltd

• IVRCL

• Voltas Limited

• 3M

• VA TECH WABAG LIMITED

• Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

• METITO Holdings Ltd

• Eureka Forbes Ltd

• Aquarion AG

