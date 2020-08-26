Synthetic Latex Polymers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 29.37 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Escalating construction activities, increasing electronics industries, requirement developing nations, growing penetrations of eco-friendly material, need for flexibility in product manufacturing and facilitates are factors, that will propel the demand for synthetic latex polymer market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Synthetic latex polymers market based on type has been segmented into styrene acrylics, styrene butadiene, acrylics, vinyl acetate ethylene, polyvinyl acetate and vinyl acetate copolymer. Styrene acrylics segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. Growing use of styrene acrylics in binders, roof coatings and architectural coatings is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Synthetic latex polymers market based on application has been segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, paper & paperboard, carpets and nonwovens. Paints & coatings application segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for synthetic latex polymers. Augmented demand for paints & coatings and adhesives in the construction and electronics industry are expected to drive growth of this segment.

Geographically, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market for synthetic latex polymers during the forecast period. This is due to rapid development and industrialization in emerging countries of Asia Pacific region.

Scope of the Report:

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market, by Type

• Styrene Acrylics

• Acrylics

• Styrene Butadiene

• Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

• Polyvinyl Acetate

• Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market, by Application:

• Paints & Coatings

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Paper & Paperboard

• Carpets

• Non-wovens

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market:

• BASF (Germany)

• Dow Chemical (US)

• Wacker Chemie (Germany)

• Celanese Corporation (US)

• Synthomer (UK)

• OMNOVA Solutions (US)

• Arkema Group (China)

• ARLANXEO (Netherlands)

• Asahi Kasei (Japan)

• Trinseo (US)

