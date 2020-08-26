Transformer Oil Market : Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Core, by Product, by Winding, by Installation, by Cooling, by Insulation, by Phase, by Rating, by Mounting, by Application, by Geography

Transformer Oil Market is estimated to surpass $ 3.21 Billion mark in 2018 and reach USD XX Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX % during the forecast period 2018-2026 globally.

Rapid urbanization, drastic industrialization and the progressive access to modern electricity grids in major parts of rural areas in Asia Pacific have led to an increase in electricity consumption. The electricity demand in this region alone has nearly doubled in the last few years. Growing consumer requirements and the exponential development in distribution networks has also contributed to industry growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

These oils are used for insulating power equipment, dissipating heat and contributing to cooling systems. Modernization of the existing transformers and replacement of old ones has largely influenced growth in developed economies such as North America and Europe. Stringent regulations regarding energy wastage, implemented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority and other federal bodies have also been responsible for driving oils demand to curb emissions & electricity wastage. Transformer installation is a time-consuming and expensive process, further implicated by volatile raw material prices for copper and electrical steel, which has hampered market growth in recent years.

Small-scale transformers dominated the market with over 48% overall revenue in 2017. These systems are extensively utilized to meet burgeoning electricity needs in small localities or rural areas with limited space. Growing urbanization and electrification of rural areas in Southeast Asian countries such as India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has contributed significantly to segment growth. Consumers also tend to go in for bulk purchases to offset high costs associated with complicated filling processes, which has driven higher Transformer Oil Market volume and sales in recent years.

The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading consumer, accounting for over 51% of the total volume in 2016. Increasing need to upgrade & transform existing electricity distribution infrastructure in developing countries such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are one of the major driving forces for such products. China accounted for approximately 44% of the Asia Pacific market. Most of the cities China is well equipped with electric poles, connection lines and have widespread distribution networks, generating the need for upkeep & maintenance of equipment by utilizing efficient oils.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed Transformer Oil Market emphasizing on each segment keeping global and regional dynamics in perspective. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. Report classifies Transformer Oil Market into various segments such as Product, Applications, and Regions providing the thorough understanding of the Transformer Oil Ecosystem. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts of the market, giving an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Transformer Oil Market.

The scope of the Transformer Oil Market Report:

Global Transformer Oil Market, by Electrical Product

• Mineral Transformer Oil

o Naphthenic Oil

o Paraffinic Oil

• Silicone Transformer Oil

• Bio-Based Transformer Oil

Global Transformer Oil Market, by Application

• Small-scale Transformers

• Large-scale Transformers

• Utility Transformers

• Distribution Transformer

• Power Transformer

• Instrument Transformer

• Others

Transformer Oil Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East &

Africa and Latin America

Key Players:

Nynas AB

Ergon Inc.

PetroChina Company Limited

Apar Industries Limited

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

L.P.

Sinopec Corporation

Hydrodec Group Plc

Cargill Incorporated

Engen Petroleum Limited

Valvoline

San Joaquin Refining Co., Inc.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited.

APAR Industries

BASF SE

Dairen Chemical Corporation

ExxonMobil Corp.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Dow Corning Corp.

Gulf Oil Middle East Ltd.

Electrical Oil Services Ltd.

San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc.

Schneider Electric

Hyundai Electric

