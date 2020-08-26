Global Aluminum Pigments Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Grade, Form, Application and Region.

The global Aluminum Pigments market was valued US$ X.23 Bn and is expected to reach X.X2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.5% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Aluminum pigments are produced from aluminum powder using the wet-milling manufacturing process. Usually, fatty acid lubricant and mineral spirits are added to the ball mills along with the aluminum powder. The fatty acid lubricant is introduced to avoid the cold welding of the pigment. The slurry concentration of aluminum is only 4%. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. A growing requirement from the automotive industry will give their hands for the market growth over forecasted period. Recorded aluminum production in the year of 2019 was X.36 Mn tones. In terms of regional production, China is leading the aluminum production amongst other regions. On the other hand, US. Based company Anheuser-Busch is the aluminum can producer and linked with companies including Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Hansen natural corp have recorded total production was XX Bn in the base years. Furthermore, the global Aluminum Pigments market was valued US$ X.23 Bn and is expected to reach X.X2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.5% during a forecast period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Greater demand for functionality and performance drives the demand for global aluminum pigments market during forecast period. Automakers demanding for coatings that do not change color with the time span, especially in metallic coating is driving the success of market in coming years. Innovation in paint coating industries will highly demand for aluminum pigments in near future, as aluminum pigment preparation is composed of ultra-stable, non-leafing aluminum pigments based on a completely new pigment encapsulation technology. Furthermore, textile industries are also expected to boost the market demand in the coming years. Various type of aluminum pigments like paste, powder, pellets are attracting the vendors, in their specific field of use, like pate is highly accepted by automotive sectors, powder in household appliances and furniture will majorly contribute in the market growth. Additionally, development in cosmetics industries is broadly participating for the market progress.

Moreover, presence of substitutes and stringent regulation for the activity is expected to hinder the global aluminum market growth during forecast period.

Aluminum Pigments Market Segment analysis:

By application, paints and coatings end-user segment is probably expected to develop at a constant rate. As it is most dominating segments amongst other expected to secure a share of 40% by the end 2027. The key application of paint and coating is observed in aerospace, automotive, metallic coating and construction, thus the growth in demand for above mentioned sectors is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for aluminum pigments in the coming years. As aluminum pigments have high strength, durability with excellent anti corrosive properties is ruling the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in application segment like printing inks, plastic, cosmetic across the globe will highly demand for the aluminum pigment. is expected to boost the market growth during the forecasted years. Construction sector utilises the aluminum pigments for the roof coating, protective coating and anticorrosive coating is increasing the demand from the construction sector. Rising interest and development in the decorative attracting the metal based decorative industries to overcome the problem related imperfection in the end-products will help this market to raise the share in terms of value.

Progress of Coloring Aluminum Pigments by Corrosion Protection Method:

With the increasing of the aesthetic value of people and pursue of colourful, coloring aluminum pigments will have broad application prospects. Chromatic sliver printing ink is a kind of flake aluminum pigments which has had the surface modification treatment. It has metallic luster of aluminum powder and chromatic color at the same time. Chromatic aluminum pigments are widely used in automobile, coatings, printing ink, printing and dyeing, industries and fields such as art adornment because of its characteristics such as chromatic color, strong corrosion resistance, good insulation, permanent, strong mental luster, low cost and so on. So preparing a new kind of chromatic silver plasma ink is of great significance. The reporting of domestic and international documents of coloring aluminum pigments by corrosion protection methods mainly are adsorptive, sedimentation and coating method is expected to show positive response for the market growth and will also boost the research and development sector demand.

Aluminum Pigments Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the aluminum pigments market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors for the aluminum pigments market growth in the Asia Pacific region. India, China and Brazil are focusing mainly on improving their infrastructure and promoting their manufacturing industry, which will increase the coatings demand and ultimately driving the aluminum pigments market size by 2027. In 2019 market size was calculated US$ XX Bn in while in China, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years. Furthermore, recent covid-19 pandemic outbreak will negatively hinder the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Europe will also generate several incredible growth openings to the overall market in the coming years though, high living standers from the developed regions will propel the market growth in Western Europe. Furthermore, global Aluminum Pigments market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years as vendors are shifting their interest in Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aluminum Pigments Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Aluminum Pigments Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Aluminum Pigments Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aluminum Pigments Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Aluminum Pigments Market

Global Aluminum Pigments market, By Grade

• Leafing

• Non- Leafing

Global Aluminum Pigments market, By Form

• Pellets

• Powder

• Paste

• Others

Global Aluminum Pigments market, By Application

• Paints & Coatings

• Personal Care

• Printing Ink

• Plastics

• Others

Global Aluminum Pigments Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Aluminum Pigments Market,

• Hefei Sunrise Aluminum Pigments Co. Ltd

• The Arasan Aluminum Industries Ltd

• Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd

• Mono Pigment Developments Ltd

• Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc

• Metal Powder Chemical Ltd

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Geotech International B.V

• Nihonboshitsu Co. Ltd

• Metaflake Ltd

• Carl Schlenk AG

• Toyal America

• Carlfors Bruk AB

• Alba Aluminiu

• BASF SE

• Altana AG

