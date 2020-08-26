Global Cider Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, by Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Cider Market was valued at US$ 12.15 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 20.18 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.55 % during a forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Cider Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Cider Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the product type, the Fruit flavored segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global cider market during the forecast period. The availability of various varieties of ciders and innovations in the market, which is influencing the demand for cider across the globe. On the basis of the distribution channel, online stores segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global cider market during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of e-commerce websites among consumers across the globe. In addition, rising penetration of the internet and the growing usage of smartphones are also expected to drive the global cider market in a positive way.

Increasing awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers, which is influencing the demand for the low alcoholic content drink across the globe. Growing consumption of cider coupled with the availability of various brands of cider in the market, which is estimated to drive the global cider market growth in a positive way. The rise in the commercialization of cider across the globe is also expected to boom the global cider market growth in the forecast period. Increasing demand for alcohol around the globe, which is propelling the global cider market growth in a positive way. Moreover, rising urbanization and influence of western lifestyle among the population is driving the global cider market growth during the forecast period. However, strict regulations and policies regarding alcoholic beverages and high sugar content of cider, which are estimated to hamper the global cider market in the forecast period.

In terms of region, Europe is estimated to hold the largest share in the global cider packaging market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key cider-producing companies in this region. In addition, the rise in acceptance of alcohol content in beverages in less amount, which is enhancing the global cider market growth in the forecast period. The U.K. is estimated to surge the global cider market growth in this region as the growing consumption of cider in this country. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global cider market during the forecast period due to increasing consumer base for the cider in this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to surge the global cider market growth in the near future owing to changing living standards of the population coupled with increasing per capita income of consumers in this region. Moreover, the rise in the number of bars, pubs, and restaurants that serves cider coupled with increased disposable incomes of consumers in this region.

The Scope of the Report Cider Market

Global Cider Market, by Product Type

• Still Cider

• Sparkling Cider

• Draft Cider

• Apple Cider

• Fruit Flavored Cider

• Others

Global Cider Market, by Packaging Type

• Draught

• Cans

• Glass Bottles

• Plastic Bottles

• Others

Global Cider Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Global Cider Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Cider Market

• Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

• Asahi Premium Beverages

• Aston Manor

• C&C Group plc

• Carlsberg Breweries A/S

• Carlton & United Breweries

• Distell

• Halewood

• Heineken UK Limited

• The Boston Beer Company

• Angry Orchard

• Brannland Cider

• Smith & Forge

• Stella Artois Cidre

• Strongbow

• Woodchuck

