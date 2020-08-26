G.Fast chipset Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – by Deployment Type, End User and Geography.

G.Fast chipset Market is estimated to reach USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2019 – 2026.



G.fast is a digital subscriber line protocol used for below 500-meter length local lops having a performance range between 150 Mbit/s to 1 Gbits/s. In October 2014 first G.fast chipset was introduced and hardware was introduced in 2015. The distribution of G.fast chipset was started in 2016. Primarily G.fast chipsets were designed for loops smaller than 250 meters. At the beginning of 2015, Sckipio established G.fast delivering which will deliver for 500 meters having a range over 100 Mb/s. The technology used in G.fast chipset holds modulation, duplex, channel coding and vectoring.

Bigger competition among the fixed internet services providers (ISPs), increasing impact of National Broadband Plan (NBP) and growing demand for ultrafast broadband services are some of the main factors boosting the market growth. Though, limited application of gigabit rates is impeding the market growth. Bigger cost-effectiveness provides chances for the G.Fast chipset Market development.

The G.Fast chipset Market is segmented by Deployment Type, End User, and Geography. Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market segment is anticipated to lead the G.fast chipset market during the estimated period. Fixed broadband service providers are adopting a CPE-based deployment model owing to the deployment price advantage and superior data rate of G.fast technology. CPE-based deployments contain multi-dwelling units (MDUs).The CPE devices of G.fast technology support on-line reconfiguration (OLR) techniques. Techniques are used to change data transmission rates, and to work well in the strict wiring environments like single family units (SFUs) and MDUs wiring environment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on geography, North America is expected to largest G.Fast chipset Market share during the estimated period. North America has major service providers like Verizon (U.S.) & AT&T (U.S.). They are testing the G.fast technology to increase the broadband speed up to 1 Gbps with the help of current copper infrastructure.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis G.Fast chipset Market including all the stakeholders of the industry.

The report also helps in understanding G.Fast chipset Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the G.Fast chipset Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the G.Fast chipset Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players G.Fast chipset Market:

• Sckipio Technologies SI Ltd.

• Calix, Inc.

• ADTRAN, Inc.

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• Broadcom Ltd.

• Marvell Technology Group Ltd

• Mediatek, Inc.

• Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd

• Metanoia Communications, Inc.

• Century link, Inc.

• BT Group PLC

• Swisscom AG

• EXFO Inc.

• Contends

• ARRIS International plc

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Huawei and BT

Sckipio Technologies SI Ltd. (Israel) have collaborated with distributors and partners in the APAC region to enter the new territories. Sckipio Technologies SI Ltd. is also the chipset partner for Calix, Inc., (U.S.) and ADTRAN, Inc. (U.S.). As of October 2016, Sckipio Technologies SI Ltd. is working with 30 broadband device manufacturers worldwide.

The Scope of the Report for Global G. Fast Chipset Market

Global G. Fast Chipset Market, by Deployment Type

• DPU

• CPE

Global G. Fast Chipset Market, by End User

• Residential

• Enterprise/Commercial

Global G. Fast Chipset Market, by Copper-Line Length

• Copper-Line Length of Shorter Than 100 Meters

• Copper-Line Length of 100 Meters–150 Meters

• Copper-Line Length of 150 Meters–200 Meters

• Copper-Line Length of 200 Meters–250 Meters

• Copper-Line Length Longer Than 250 Meters

Global G. Fast Chipset Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

