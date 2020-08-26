Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market was valued US$ 4.13 Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of around 6.94% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Epoxy resins are low molecular weight pre-polymers or higher molecular weight polymers. Selecting the right curing agent is most important, as it influences the viscosity, reactivity, and working time of resins in mechanical, chemical, and optical properties specifically. The epoxy agent works efficiently when combined with epoxy resins and reactive modifiers to meet a variety of application challenges. The selection of epoxy curing agents is completely based upon the type of resin and requires a degree of hardness. Each epoxy curing agent has its properties, which describe the degree of curing along with the time required to cure the resin. Epoxy resins are widely used in various industries, like oilfields, electronics, and more playing significant roles in the modern world.

Market Dynamics:

Availability of a wide range of applications in industrial coatings, automotive applications, metal-to-metal adhesives, and electronic potting sectors are key factors driving the growth of the global epoxy curing agent market in the future. The demand for epoxy curing agents-based resin formulations, mostly from the paints & coatings industry. Moreover, the demand for epoxy resin-based composites in the aerospace and wind energy industries is supporting the growth of the global market during the estimated period. Also, increasing the adoption of epoxy curing agents in civil engineering, and construction applications, like concrete bonding, flooring, and marble laminate is further expected to fuel the growth of global epoxy curing agents market in the future. For instance, in the construction industry, the tertiary and secondary amines, imidazole, and polysulfide resins are used to produce adhesive or thermosetting adhesives, which offers superior strength and environmental resistance, are broadly used across the construction industry.

Rising R&D in numerous new applications, like electrical laminates, maintenance coatings, and marine coatings to provide customized properties according to the requirement is among the key strategies for industry growth. Along with this, to suffice the demand for a product, significant investment in R&D activities is required to capture the epoxy curing agent’s market share in the forecasted period.

On the other hand, the availability of substitutes for epoxy curing agents, severe environmental regulations, and cost of the production process serves as a key restraining factor in the growth of the global epoxy curing agent market during the forecast period. Also, stringent environmental regulations in the European region about restraining the use of volatile organic solvents may act as a challenge for epoxy curing agent’s market growth in the region. Benzyl alcohol used as a modifier is considered as VOC and content for the same is regulated depending upon its usage.

Market Segmentation:

In terms of the product type, the amine-based curing agents are the largest segment of the epoxy curing agents market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of a XX% in the forecast period. Because they have a longer life span and chemical resistance compared to other curing agents. These curing agents play a vital role in determining the properties of the final cured product. The properties of amine-based curing agents include chemical & thermal resistance and weather ability. The primary applications of amine-based curing agents include coatings, adhesives, composites, and electrical & electronics, among others.

By the application segment, the construction industry expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027. An increase in the use of epoxy curing agents in construction applications, like increasing concrete bonding, flooring, and marble laminate is expected to boost the epoxy curing agents market in the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027, in terms of revenue. Because of rising infrastructure facilities and support from government and private organizations in the region. India and China are expected to hold market share in the Asia Pacific region. China is one of the largest producers of epoxy curing agents, worldwide and is expected to dominate the overall global consumption of epoxy curing agents in the future. Also, growing income and numerous end-use product producers in countries, such as South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia will further drive the regional epoxy curing agent’s market size.

The market in Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share in terms of revenue by 2027, thanks to rising automobile sector and growth of the market by key players in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market, By Product Type

• Amines

• Polyamides

• Imidazole

• Anhydrides

• Others (Phenolic, Mercaptans, and Polysulfide)

Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market, By Application

• Building & construction

• Transportation

• Electrical & electronics

• Wind energy

• Others (Marine and Adhesives)

Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market

• Huntsman International LLC

• Hexion Inc.

• Cardolite Corporation

• Gabriel Performance Products, LLC

• Epochemie International Pte. Ltd.

• RPM International Inc.

• The DOW Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• Shandong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd.

