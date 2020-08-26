Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market is expected to grow from USD 2.39 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market is segmented on the basis of Component, Delivery Mode, Transaction Type, end-User, and Geography. Rising government support for healthcare IT, rising need to curb healthcare costs coupled with technological advancements in EDI, development of regulations for transaction processes, rising government support for HCIT implementation, and strong government support and initiatives are the major driving factors for the growth of healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) market.

However, high implementation cost of EDI software and data security which poses a major concern for patients & EDI users are the key restraining factors for market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Healthcare electronic data interchange market for web and cloud-based EDI segment is anticipated to dominate the market during 2017 and 2024. Rising need for small and medium-sized healthcare providers for its affordable solutions coupled with improved flexibility and scalability is the key contributing factor in the growth of this segment

• Payers segment from end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand from healthcare payer organizations and insurance plans for the evaluation of insurance claims before their payment settlement

• From the components segment, services segment is anticipated to account for the larger share of the healthcare electronic data interchange market. Increasing demand for scalability and integrity of EDI solutions and growing rate of outsourcing electronic data interchange services by healthcare organizations are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in this segment

• Among geographical regions, North America held the largest share of over 39% of the healthcare electronic data interchange market. Presence of major market players such as McKesson Corporation, Cognizant, Optum, Inc.; The SSI Group, and Experian Information Solutions, Inc. and growing adoption of Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) are the key contributing factors for market growth

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market on the basis of a component, delivery mode, transaction type, end-user, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market globally.

Key Players in the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Are:

• GE Healthcare

• Optum, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Experian PLC

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Synnex Corporation

• Quality Systems Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Pharmaceutical and medical device companies

• Healthcare EDI service providers

• Healthcare service providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market:

Research report categorizes the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market based on component, delivery mode, transaction type, end-user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, By Component:

• Services

• Solutions

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, By Delivery Mode:

• EDI Van

• Mobile EDI

• Web & Cloud-Based EDI

• Point-To-Point EDI

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, by Transaction Type:

• Healthcare Supply Chain

• Claims Management

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, By End-User:

• Healthcare Payers

• Medical Device & Pharmaceutical Industries

• Healthcare Providers

• Pharmacies

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/healthcare-electronic-data-interchange-edi-market/3063/

