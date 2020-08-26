Global Glycerol Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Source, Application and Region.

Global Glycerol Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Glycerol is primarily produced from biodiesel, which can be used as a renewable and clean-burning fuel for industrial purposes.

Increasing demand for glycerol in personal care and pharmaceutical products are expected to lead global glycerol market growth. Increasing adoption of the application of biofuels and augmented demand for oleochemicals are projected to drive the global glycerol market. Evolution in healthcare technologies is expected to aid in the expansion of glycerol market. The potential of glycerol as a platform chemical for renewable chemicals production embrace scope as substitute options are probed for economical feasibility.

On the other hand, the growing price trends in vegetable oil and fatty alcohols are expected to limit the growth in the global glycerol market. Additionally, flactuations in the raw materials costs owing to growing demand from food and pharmaceuticals applications are expected to influence glycerol market price trends.

Glycerol products are extensively used in personal care products owing to its property of interim as humectants and solvents. Personal care product segment is expected to grow at XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. It performances as an effective moisturizer in cosmetic products and marks skin absorb water from air reducing dry and dull patches. Humectants aid in retentive water in the skin, which reduces water loss owing to evaporation and maintains water balance on an intercellular level, keeps skin well hydrated and nourished. These factors are expected to increase the demand for glycerol.

Biodiesel source segment is expected to share significant contribution in the global glycerol market. Biodiesel developed as the leading source of glycerol. Glycerol was primarily attained by synthetic processes. In recent years, biodiesel has become a major source of glycerol. This can be accredited to the development of Tran’s esterification process of using biodiesel/ fatty alcohol for glycerol production.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global glycerol market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the increasing application range in food, tobacco humectants and pharmaceuticals industries.The glycerol is used with propylene glycol, which is used as a constituent in e-liquid for electronic cigarettes, which is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global glycerol market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global glycerol market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Glycerol Market

Global Glycerol Market, By Product

• Crude

• Refined

Global Glycerol Market, By Source

• Biodiesel

• Fatty Acids

• Fatty Alcohols

• Soap Industry

Global Glycerol Market, By Application

• Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals

• Alkyd Resins

• Foods & Beverages

• Polyether Polyols

• Tobacco Humectants

Global Glycerol Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Glycerol Market

• Wilmar International

• Croda International Plc.

• United Coconut Chemicals, Inc.

• Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc.

• Oleon NV

• Vitusa Products, Inc.

• BASF

• Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

• Procter & Gamble Chemicals

• Emery Oleochemicals LLC

• Archer Daniels Midland

• CREMER OLEO Gmbh & Co. KG

• PMC Biogenix, Inc.

• Sumi Asih Oleochemical Industry

• Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• Godrej Industries Ltd.

• Kao Corporation

• Dow Chemical Company

• IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad

• Solvay SA

• Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

• Pt. Flora Sawita Chemindo

