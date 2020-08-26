Global Liquid Packaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technique, Resin, Packaging Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Liquid Packaging Market was valued US$ 195.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 375.16 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.46% during forecast period.

The major driver in global liquid packaging market is improve living standards and growing disposable income. Furthermore, expanding medicines sector with rapidly aging population further augments the global liquid packaging market growth. Growing demand for packaged goods and a development of transportation industry in emerging economies is also significantly boosting the request for global liquid packaging market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing inclination of consumers towards packaged drinks and food products. Fast paced lifestyle as well as better convenience of packaged drinks as compared to other packaging methods like glass bottles is another major factor fueling the growth of global liquid packaging market. Plastic packaging is one of the key alternatives and major competitor for the carton packaging for drinks.

Based on packaging type segment, rigid liquid packaging is the most-widely used packaging type for liquid products. Rigid liquid packaging includes cartons, cans, paperboard, glass, and plastics & PET bottles. Plastics & PET bottles is the largest segment of the rigid global liquid packaging market. They are extensively used for packaging of liquid products like water, alcohol, carbonated drinks, beverages, dairy products, and others. It is resistant to impact, recyclable, moisture, and chemicals.

On the basis of end-use industry segment, Food & beverage is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. They are used for packaging of various liquid products like water, juices, beverages, dairy products wine & spirits, detergents and household cleaning items, among others. In addition, need to maintain ledge life of the goods and protect them from pollution further drives the growth of this application in the global liquid packaging market.

The global liquid packaging market has a few numbers of global players competing for market share. These businesses are actively advancing in various strategies like new product developments, M&A, and expansion projects globally to increase their market share.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold largest market share during forecast period. Countries in this region like Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia are observing significant increase in the use of liquid packaging in food & beverage industry. This is mainly because of the rapid economic growth and growing population that is driving the demand for liquid packaging type for various end-use industries in Asia-Pacific.

The report offers perceptive and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, supply, their financials, key developments, and technological innovations, chain trends, apart from future strategies, M&A, and market footprint.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global liquid packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global liquid packaging market.

Scope of the Global Liquid Packaging Market

Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Technique

• Aseptic Liquid Packaging

• Blow Molding

• Form Fill Seal Technology

Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Resin

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Others

Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

• Flexible Liquid Packaging

o Stand-Up Pouch

o Bag-In-Box

o Films

• Rigid Liquid Packaging

o Cartons

o Paperboard

o Plastics & PET bottles

o Cans

o Glass

Global Liquid Packaging Market, By End-Use Industry

• Food & Beverages

• Non-food

• Industrial

Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Liquid Packaging Market

• A. Schulman, Inc.

• Royal Tencate N.V.

• Polynt S.P.A

• Exel Composites

• Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

• Strongwell Corporation

• Menzolit GmbH

• Continental Structural Plastics, Inc.

• Saertex

• GKN Aerospace

