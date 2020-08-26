Spatial Light Modulator Market size was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report of global spatial light modulator market by Type (Optically Addressed SLM, Electrically Addressed SLM [Liquid Crystal EASLM, Deformable Mirror] Others) Application (Optical, Display, Holography, Pulse Shaping, Laser Beam, Others) Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace & Defence, Education & Research, Electronics, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Spatial light modulators are the devices which are used change the modulation of a beam of light. SLM modulates the intensity of the light beam and used as part of a holographic display technology.

SLM in consumer electronics and educational industry are witnessing the fastest growth at CAGR of XX%.

Spatial light modulator is widely used in consumer electronics industry and is expected to witness the fastest market growth during forecast period. SLM is widely used in devices such as projectors, which are used in classrooms to give lectures and presentations. SLMs are a flexible tool for teaching optics. SLMs are used widely in holographic data storage setups to encode information into a laser beam similarly to way a transparency does for an overhead projector.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at CAGR of XX%.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share and it is expected that region will witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Developing economies such as China, Japan, South Korea and India dominate the market. This is owing to the presence of several SLM manufacturing companies across the region. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. has developed a LCOS-SLM (liquid-crystal-on-silicon spatial light modulator) with heat sink that offers the world’s most lightfast performance for applications such as laser marking with 100W class high-power lasers.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness the fast growth during forecast period. The US, Canada, UK, Germany and France dominate the market owing to the implementation of advanced technologies by the companies in different electronic devices.

Key Players in global spatial light modulator market are Jenoptik AG, Meadowlark Optics Inc., Holoeye Photonics AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Kopin Corporation, Santec Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Laser 2000 Ltd, Thorlabs, Inc, Santec and forth Dimension Displays Ltd.

