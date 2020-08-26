Global Linear Actuators Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Operation Mechanism, by End Use Industry and by Region.

Global Linear Actuators Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% over forecast period 2019-2026.

Linear actuators are devices used in printers, disks of computers, industrial machines, to convert electrical energy into straight line motion by using mechanical transmission and electro- magnetism. Factors such as technological up gradation in actuator, increasing automation and process control in manufacturing, mining and medical industry are driving the global linear actuators market. Additionally, linear actuator have applications in many sectors such as Automotive, chemical construction, etc., is also driving the growth of the global actuator market over forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, high cost and short life span of linear actuator are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Linear Actuators Market is segmented by Operation Mechanism, by End Users, and by region. By operation mechanism market is segmented into Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, and Electro-mechanical actuators. Among all of these Electro-mechanical actuators is expected to lead the market with revenue of USD 520 Mn at a CAGR of 5.6% over forecast period. Electro-mechanical actuators is leading the market share due to its lower cost, self-contained structure, its operations can be automated with the help of electrical motor.

By geography, Global Linear Actuators Market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA & Africa and Latin America. North America market is expected to lead the global linear actuator market with higher revenue share of USD 458 Mn at a CAGR of 6.3% over forecast period due to shifting of manufacturing base in United States and Mexico from china and many APAC countries. Europe exhibit second largest market share with revenue of xx million thanks to presence of major players and growing demand from energy and healthcare industry in this region. The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 7.2% attributed to growing disposable income of people, lower production cost, increasing industrialization, increasing manufacturing and infrastructure in India and China.

Value chain of Global Linear Actuators Market is comprises of various activities such as inbound logistics, manufacturing & production, technology upgradation, sales and advertisement, applications, and various end users with multiple value chain offerings.

The Global Linear Actuators Market is highly competitive with presence of several major players such as Emerson Electric, Flowserve, Parker Hannifin, SMC, LINAK, Duff-Norton Helix Linear Technologies, Inc. Altra Industrial Motion Tolomatic, Inc. Fabco-Air, Inc. Actuonix Motion Devices Tusk Direct, Inc., Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation, BEI Kimco Magnetics Burr Engineering & Development Company. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as strategic alliances, Joint Ventures, Merger& Acquisition, market expansion, new product launches, diversification, cost cutting, market penetration, advertising and marketing, quality control, and supply chain management etc. to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Linear Actuators Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Linear Actuators Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Linear Actuators Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Linear Actuators Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Linear Actuators Market

Global Linear Actuators Market Segmentation by Operation Mechanism

• Mechanical

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

• Electro-mechanical actuators

Global Linear Actuators Market Segmentation by End Use Industry

• Automotive

• Medical/Healthcare

• Energy and Mining

• Steel

• Construction

• Military

• Chemical

• Others

Global Linear Actuators Market Segmentation, by Region

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Linear Actuators Market Key Players

• Emerson Electric

• Flowserve

• LINAK

• Parker Hannifin

• SMC

• Duff-Norton

• Helix Linear Technologies, Inc.

• Altra Industrial Motion Tolomatic, Inc.

• Fabco-Air, Inc.

• Actuonix Motion Devices Tusk Direct, Inc.

• Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation

• BEI Kimco Magnetics

• Burr Engineering & Development Company.

