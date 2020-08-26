Global Perlite Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Form, Application, and Geography.

Global Perlite Market was valued at US$ 1.45 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.60 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.57 % during a forecast period.

Perlite is designed from the hydration of the obsidian. It is a formless volcanic glass whose water content which is high. The perlite is mostly found in the volcanic regions and it increases considerably when heated.

Growing horticulture activities which use expanded perlite after ingredient in order to prepare the soil aggregates owing to the enlarged water retention properties are expected to boom global perlite market. Growing urban population, rapid industrialization, and large-scale investments in the construction sector are expected to drive global perlite market. Increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population in developing countries and shifting preferences in terms of construction methods are growing the support on advanced construction materials and technologies, which is expected to lead the perlite market. Furthermore, Lack of awareness concerning perlite and its benefits, along with fluctuation in costs of raw materials are limiting the growth in the global perlite market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global perlite market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global perlite market.

The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Construction segment is expected to share substantial growth in the global perlite market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for durable, lightweight, and efficient raw materials in the construction industry is anticipated to boost the perlite market during the forecast period.

Expanded perlite segment is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Expanded perlite is chemically torpid, non-toxic, and isolates against thermal, electric, and audio conduction. This perlite offers benefits such as it is widely used in the formulation of personal care products such as soaps and scrubs. This is also expected to increase their demand during the forecast period. It also delivers numerous properties includes high insulation, acoustic properties, and excellent water retention. Expanded perlite is used in the preparation of boulders, cement mixture, concrete additives, masonry, and bricks.

North America is estimated to share significant growth in the global perlite market. The US country, which holds the large market share in the perlite market in this region. The factor that subsidies to this growth are the existence of the major consumers and key players in the region. An upsurge in the shale gas production in the country of the US has produced the market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global perlite market. The dominance position in the market can be attributed to the construction industry has grown significantly. The requirement for the expanded perlite is high in the application areas like horticulture, personal care applications, construction products, and filtration in the Asia Pacific region. Large-scale government investments in the building & construction sector in the region are expected to boost the growth in global perlite market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Report Global Perlite Market

Global Perlite Market, By Form

• Crude

• Expanded

Global Perlite Market, By Application

• Construction

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Industrial

• Others

Global Perlite Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Perlite Market

• Imerys Minerals

• Keltech Energies

• Dupré Minerals

• Amol Dicalite

• IPM Group of Companies

• Bergama Mining Perlite

• Supreme Perlite Company

• Genper Group

• The Schundler Company

• Gulf Perlite LLC

• Perlite-Hellas

• Carolina Perlite Company

• Bublon GmbH

• Whittemore Company

• Aegean perlite SA

• Nordisk perlite

• United Perlite Corporation

• Saudi Perlite industries

• Midwest Perlite Inc.

• Cornerstone Industrial

• Minerals Corporation

