Global Plastic Fasteners Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, End User, and, Region.

Global Plastic Fasteners Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.67% during forecast period.

Increasing demand for high-efficiency vehicles with better performance has led to prefer lightweight components in the automotive industry , which is one of the driving factor for global plastic fasteners market. This product are corrosion resistance and high durability. Also, these products are available in numerous colors and shapes that help car manufacturers to maintain the aesthetic appeal of vehicles.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of the product type segment, the rivets & push-in clips segment is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. Rivets and push-in clips are increasingly used in automobiles, electrical & electronics. Push-in clips are used to connect plastic parts protecting materials, light sheet metals. They are also used as bumpers and hole plugs. Push-in clips are used with nylon washers to fasten delicate materials. A subtype of push-in clips, known as stomach buttons, vibration are resistant to abrasion , and corrosion

Based on the End User segment, the automotive segment is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. The rising demand for electric vehicles is estimated to drive the growth of the automotive segment of the global plastic fasteners market. Environmental regulations formulated by various government bodies have propelled the development of lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles, which, in turn, has contributed to the high demand for plastic fasteners from the automotive industry.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Presence of major manufacturers in countries like Japan, India, China, and South Korea for commercial vehicles and passenger cars in this region is expected to further propel market growth in this region. In addition, increasing construction expenditure is another reason for growth of global plastic fasteners market in Asia Pacific region.

The report defines, segments, and projects the global plastic fasteners market based on product type, end user, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, like drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It also intentionally profiles key players and widely analyzes their market shares and core competencies. The report analyzes competitive developments, like expansions, acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations undertaken by key players to achieve growth in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global plastic fasteners market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global plastic fasteners market.

Scope of the Global Plastic Fasteners Market

Global Plastic Fasteners Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33286

Global Plastic Fasteners Market, By Product Type

• Rivets & Push-In Clips

• Cable Clips & Ties

• Threaded Fasteners

• Washers & Spacers

• Grommets & Bushings

• Wall Plugs

• Others

Global Plastic Fasteners Market, By End User

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Supermarkets

• Others

Global Plastic Fasteners Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Plastic Fasteners Market

• Illinois Tool Works

• Araymond

• Nifco

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Bossard Group

• Arconic

• Penn Engineering

• Shamrock International Fasteners

• Volt Industrial Plastics

• Anil Plastics & Enterprises

• Bülte Plastics

• Canco Fasteners

• Craftech Industries

• E & T Fasteners

• Fontana Gruppo

• Joxco Seals

• KGS Kitagawa Industries Co.

• Micro Plastics

• MW Industries

• Nyltite Corporation

• Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co.

• Surelock Plastics

• Termax Corporation

• Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH & Co.

Global Plastic Fasteners Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33286

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com