Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Origin, Application and Region.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market is estimated to have the largest market valued at US$ XX in 2019 at CAGR of 7.6%, projected to reach US$ 185.4 Bn during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Market Definition:

Polyester staple fibers (PSF) are synthetic Polyester Fiber compound produced by polymerization of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) and Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA). Classified as Solid and Hollow Polyester staple fiber chiefly used in the automotive, textile, and furniture industries.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

This market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key influencing factors, market strategies, statistical analysis, Trends and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

The market is mainly driven by the growing demand for polyester staple fiber in the textile industry and the rising adoption of polyester staple fiber in automotive interiors, filtration, and home furnishing are fueling the growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing preference for renewable and biodegradable synthetic fibers and growing demand for recycled polyester staple fiber further, propel the growth over the forecast period.

Adarsh fibers industries in India is the leading Polyester Staple Fibers manufacturer indulged in recycling Polyester Staple Fibers operating its business in Mumbai.

However, stringent regulations by the government in concern to the environment as, production of Polyester staple fibers (PSF) emits toxins and lots of pollutants in the air on dumping of purified terephthalic acid (PTA), thereby is a major factor hindering the growth of the global market.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market, Market Segmentation:

The report covers the brief analytical segments of the Polyester Staple Fiber Market thereby providing a wider view at the macro as well as micro levels.

Based on Application, Apparel segment is estimated to have the largest market growing at CARG of XX% and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period 2019-2027. The chief factor attributing to the growth is the exceptional characteristics of the fiber such as lightweight, ability to withstand wear and tear, absorbency, high wrinkle resistance properties. This factor attracts the vendors to invest by which it is generating various opportunity for Polyester Staple Fiber to grow in the upcoming forecast.

Apart from apparel, Automotive and home furnishings are also, accounted to have substantial growth for polyester staple fiber due to its durability and cost-efficacy. Virtually, 14% of the market is acquired by automotive in terms of volume.

In terms of Product, Solid Fibers segment is the dominant market valued at US$ XX % in 2019 at CAGR XX % and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period 2019- 2027. The extensive growth in textile and automotive industries, due to Superior fiber quality, 100% Recyclable, efficient processability are driving the market. Moreover, glorious strength, even smart finishing, and simple handiness tend to have broader application in home furnishings, apparel, and merchandise are many factors propelling the growth in the market.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Regional analysis

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is witnessed to have a major share in terms of revenue valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%% during the forecast period. The growth is increasing due to the presence of emerging countries such as China, India in the region. Besides, growing demand and rising consumption of clothing for PSF in China. Furthermore, the current development of downstream polyester, especially in textile industry undertakings by prominent companies in Pakistan and India has upsurge the demand for PSF in APAC and crucially drive the market over the forecast period.

The major factors governing the growth of global Polyester Staple Fiber Market are growing demand for the metal and residential buildings from construction, automobile & electronics industries in the region. Likewise, emerging countries like China, India offer a major role in this sector. Moreover, growing investments by large companies & government in advancing innovative technologies and developing infrastructural with Rising in per capita income are fuelling the growth. Furthermore, rapid industrialization is propelling the demand for geosynthetics over the forecast period.

North America, is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period by 2027 mainly driven by Canada, U.S. and Mexico rapidly growing thanks to well-established infrastructure and expanding demand in textile & automobile industries.

Europe, is witnessed to have moderate growth in the coming forecast growing at CAGR of X.X%, followed by Middle East Africa and Latin America having the least growth.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55230

Competitive Analysis:

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market is extremely uneven and the market vendors use various strategies such as collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and launch of new products, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others to upturn their ways in this market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Recent trends & Development; Merges & Acquisitions

• On 2 November 2018, Ndorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), proclaimed the acquisition of M&G Fibras Brasil, in Cabo de Santo Agostinho. The Cabo plant manufactures and supplies Polyester Staple Fiber, with capacity of 75,000 tonnes/annum

• Ganesha Ecosphere,a leading recycling company, planned to recycled polyester staple fiber industrial unit in Andhra Pradesh. This new project create employment opportunity for around 1,000 persons.

The report also helps in understanding Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Origin, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Polyester Staple Fiber Market:

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Segment, By Product

• Solid

• Semi-dull Optical White

• Bright Optical White

• Black Dope Dyed

• Coloured Dope White

• Hollow

• Others

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Segment, By Origin

• Virgin

• Recycled

• Blended

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Home Furnishings

• Apparel

• Filtration

• Construction

• Personal Care & Hygiene

• Others

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market, key Players

• Alpek

• Bombay Dyeing

• China Petrochemical

• Indorama Ventures

• Reliance Industries

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

• Tongkun Group

• Zhejiang Hengyi Group

• Shenghong

• Xin Feng Ming Group

• Hengli Group

• Billion Industrial

• Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

• Nanya

• Rongsheng PetroChemical

• Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber

• Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

• Far Eastern New Century

• DAK Americas

• Advansa

• Lealea Group

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55230

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com