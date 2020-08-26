Global Polymer Foams Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, End-use Industry and Region.

Global Polymer Foams Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.5 % during forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and growing disposable income in the emerging economies are the factors fueling the growth of the market. Polymer foams are very lightweight, versatile, durable, and dermatologically-friendly. Polyurethane-based foams are extensively used in packaging, building and construction, automotive, and marine industries. Demand for polyurethane-based foams is also a major factor driving the growth of the polymer foams market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Various applications in the automotive sector are passenger car seat cushions, armrests, headrests, gasket seals, and other components to create lightweight, fuel-efficient, and robust structures. However, the volatile costs for raw materials will be a cause of restraint to the growth of the polymer foams market.

Building & construction segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Building & construction deemed to be a profitable quotient for the polymer foam market as the product is mostly used for thermal and acoustic insulation. Polymer foams are suitable for roofs and walls for new homes and remodeling current home. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, traditional foam requires more energy consumption while product decrease the consumption, maintain uniform temperature and reduce noise levels.

Polyurethane (PU) is one of the leading raw materials for polymer foam owing to its diverse and wide-ranging properties. It is used in a wide range of mattresses, durable applications, vehicles and upholstered furniture.

The Asia Pacific is the leading region in the polymer foam market followed by, Europe, North America, and others owing to the increased demand by end-users and strategic developments like a product launch, increased R&D activities, expansion, and acquisitions in the automotive, construction, and other industries. Several of the major factors that drive the polymer foams market are increased used of polymer foams by the automotive, construction & packaging industries, infrastructural developments, urbanization, and others. Focus on the bio-based product developments in a view to increasing can be a growth opportunity for the polymer foams market.

A recent development in global polymer foams market: In 2018, Dow Polyurethanes, a business partition of DowDuPont announced the launch of a new range of co-polymer polyols (CPPs) to address the demand and diverse necessities of the flex foam industry. The range will goal to address the requirements for low emissions found in Automotive, Bedding and Furniture sectors, having a broad processing range that will yield foam reliability and high solids content for efficient load-bearing properties.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Polymer Foams Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Polymer Foams Market.

Scope of the Global Polymer Foams Market

Global Polymer Foams Market, by Type

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• PVC

• Phenolic

• Polyolefin (PO)

• Melamine

• Others

Global Polymer Foams Market, by End-use Industry:

• Packaging

• Building & construction

• Furniture & bedding

• Automotive

• Footwear, sports & recreational

• Others

Global Polymer Foams Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Polymer Foams Market

• BASF SE

• Recticel

• Rogers Corporation

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Arkema

• Armacell International S.A.

• Borealis AG

• JSP

• Sealed Air

• Zotefoams PLC

• Synthos S.A.

• Kaneka Corporation

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Sabic

• Sekisui Alveo AG

• Woodbridge Technical Products Company

• Foam Partner Group

• ACH Foam Technologies, Inc

• Dyplast Products

• Par Group Ltd

• Thermotec

• Trecolan GmbH

• Polymer Technologies, Inc.

• Simona America Inc.

