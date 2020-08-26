Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Components, Transportation Type, and Geography

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market is prophesied to rise strongly from the common usage of butadiene as a monomer in the manufacture of several chemicals.

In multiple industrial applications, a vital butadiene isomer, 1, 3-butadiene could showcase an excessive scope. Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market is expected to gain a significant revenue from the automotive sector subject to the increased production and sales of automobiles by the day.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rise in the automotive sector is expected to drive product demand in automotive industries including raw material for body parts, tires and other accessories which will subsequently boost Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market size by 2026. The product is mainly used to manufacture tires, as butadiene based tires offer notable benefits such as low rolling resistance and excellent grip, which will stimulate the Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market.

Synthetic butadiene is highly volatile and exhibit lower water solubility and therefore has the tendency to disappear easily, which is likely to suggest a serious threat to environment and human. Butadiene is one of the major petrochemicals and holds significant importance in end-user industries such as automotive and tire.

Butadiene rubber is primarily used in tire production; however, it is also used as an additive in plastics such as polystyrene and ABS. Butadiene derivatives such as SB rubber, ABS, and butadiene rubber are used in the processing of tires and automotive parts. SB rubber products such as S-SBR and E-SBR are primarily consumed raw materials in the production of tires.

The global synthetic and bio-based butadiene market can be segmented into an application, product, end users, and region. In terms of application synthetic and bio-based butadiene market can be classified into SB rubber and four more segments. The SB rubber segment anticipates to propel the demand in forecasting year due to its versatile properties. Base on product synthetic product expected in the near future due to rise in the automotive component industry. In terms of end, user automotive industry boosts the synthetic and bio-based butadiene market with high CAGR.

As per the maximize market research, Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market share accounted more than half of the industry share. Europe and North America are likely to exhibit a decline in the market growth due to lower demand and stringent regulations related to butadiene.

Some major players in the market are BASF SE, Eni S.p.A, PCS, Royal Dutch Shell, TPC Group.

The Scope of the Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market :

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market By Product

• Synthetic

• Bio-based

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market By Application

• SB Rubber

• Butadiene Rubber

• SB Latex

• ABS

• Adiponitrile

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Key Players operating in the market:

• BASF SE

• Eni S.p.A

• PCS

• Royal Dutch Shell

• TPC Group

• Evonik Industries AG

• INEOS Group

• Exxon Mobil

• LyondellBasell Industries

• Repsol

• SABIC

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Yeochun NCC

