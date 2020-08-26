Bio-pesticides Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Source, Product, Application, and Region

Bio-pesticides Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Bio pesticides are derived from microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and virus, or from natural materials such as plants. There are three classes of bio pesticides such as biochemical, microbial, and plant-incorporated-protectants.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Bio-pesticides Market Drivers and Restrains

Bio pesticides are gaining popularity due to negative impact of synthetic pesticides on environmental. Regulatory pressures are one of the single drivers for bio pesticide market development. The high costs associated with developing synthetic crop protection (US$XXX million/four years), for biopestiside (US$10 million/four years) are another driver for bio pesticide market. Cost effective and development process in bio pesticide production is more attractive to start-ups and small companies with limited research finances.

Major global factors that have positive impact on Bio-pesticides Market, including shifts in regulations and increasing development of resistance in pest organisms. The ban on neonicotinoid pesticide use in Europe. It is projected that bio pesticides will equalize with synthetics, in terms of market size, by 2030 but major uncertainties in the rates of application, especially in areas like Africa and Southeast Asia, account for XX % of market share during the forecast period.

Most farmers in developing countries are unconscious about the welfares of bio pesticides due to the wide use of chemical-based pesticides. Lack of an effective distribution network for biopesticides has unfavorably affected the availability of biopesticides in local markets. Short shelf life of biopesticides and time-consuming & legal process of pesticides are the key challenges faced by the global biopesticides market. These factors are expected to hinder the biopesticides market during the forecast period

Bio-pesticides Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on source, Bio-pesticides Market is segmented into Microbial Pesticides, Biochemical Products and Plant-incorporated Protectants. In which Microbial Pesticides segment is further divided into Bt Products and Non Bt Products. In terms of value and volume in 2018, the microbial pesticides segment accounted for XX% of market share of the biopesticides market, due to low toxicity and low prices of microbial biopesticides. These biopesticides possess better properties in terms of exact pathogen and pest control on targeted organisms. In terms of product, the bioherbicides segment constituted XX % of market share because of their excellent properties of weed control.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/41351/

Bio-pesticides Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Bio-pesticides Market is divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks too Presence of large areas of agricultural land and rise in demand for bio-based agricultural products. In Asia Pacific, The biopesticides market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for food crops, mainly grains, cereals, fruit and vegetables, due to the ever-growing population is fuelling the demand for efficient agrochemicals in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Bio-pesticides Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Bio-pesticides Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Bio-pesticides Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Bio-pesticides Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Bio-pesticides Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/41351/

Scope of the Bio-pesticides Market

Bio-pesticides Market, by Source

• Microbial Pesticides

• Biochemical Products

• Plant-incorporated Protectants

Bio-pesticides Market, by product

• Bioinsecticides

• Biofungicides

• Bioherbicides

• Bionematicides

• PIP

Bio-pesticides Market, by Application

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetable

• Nurseries

• Turf

Bio-pesticides Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Bio-pesticides Market, Major Players

• BayerCropScience

• Du Pont

• Syngenta Wayne Agro

• Certis USA L.L.C.

• FMC Corporation

• LageyCia. S.A.

• CBC (Europe) Srl

• Biogard

• Nufarm Agricultural Products

• Lallemand Inc

• Emery Oleochemicals

• Agrichem, S.A.

• BioWorks, Inc.

• International Penaacea

• Kan Biosys

• AgriLife

• Stockton Group

• Monsanta

• Biogrow.

Major Table Bio-pesticides Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Bio-pesticides Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Bio-pesticides Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/bio-pesticides-market/41351/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com