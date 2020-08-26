Global Geocells Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Raw Material, Design Type, Application and Region.

Global Geocells Market was valued US$ 464.69 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 974.58 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7 %.

The usage of geocells provides the structure or area with improved road surface quality and surges the safety of roads, condenses the frequency of costly and disruptive road maintenance. It also helpful to eliminate the need for over-excavation and disposal of poor quality soil, and offers high performance of earth moving vehicles and resistance against bad weather conditions like heavy rains.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geocells offers benefits like high cost saving in the road construction and maintenance and increasing its usage in channel & slope protection are some of the key drivers in the global geocells market. Increasing infrastructure development, a vigorous construction sector and rapid urbanization are some of the macro-economic drivers behind the growth in the global geocells market. The developed countries across the globe have legislated regulations concerning erosion control and sustainable infrastructure development. These regulations and initiatives are expected to fuelling the growth of the global geocells market.

Lack of awareness about geocells amongst infrastructure developers in emerging economies is expected to hinder the growth of the geocells market. Additionally, there is competition from substitute products like geo-grids and geo-membranes, which is limiting the growth of the global geocells market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Geocells Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global geocells market.

The HDPE segment is estimated to share significant growth in the global geocells market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to its excellent properties, which offers befits such as chemical resistance, ultraviolet protection, high durability, and inherent flexibility. These geocells are most commonly used in applications like slope & channel protection, ground stabilization, and shoreline protection. HDPE is also used for cell liners in D sanitary landfills, where large sheets of HDPE are required. These HPDE are in the form of extrusion welded or wedge welded to practise a homogeneous chemical-resistant barrier, with the intent of preventing the pollution of soil and groundwater by the liquid constituents of solid waste.

Geocells are extensively used in the construction and maintenance of roads. Geocells are specifically helpful in conditions where roads have been poorly designed and constructed. Geocells are helps to improve the load bearing capacity of roads and their strength. The usage of geocells with sand/metal declines the chances of pothole development and cracks, which is expected to witness high demand of geocells from the road construction sector. Geocells are used in construction sector mainly for erosion control, slope protection, soil stabilization, load support, earth reinforcement, channel protection and tree root protection which is expected to drive the global geocell market growth. Additionally, usage of novel polymeric alloys are expected to pertain its usage for heavy duty applications including reinforcement of railways, container yards and highways.

Geographically, North America is estimated to share substantial growth in the global geocell market followed by Asia Pacific. The growth in the North America geocell market is attributed to its stringent government policies & regulations and fast growing infrastructure during the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global geocell market. This dominance position is attributed to the increasing investments in improvement of road infrastructure and civilizing sanitation levels chiefly in developing economies in this region. Rising awareness towards soil erosion protection, ecological infrastructure development investments in water conservation projects, river embankment projects and firming irrigation infrastructure is expected to drive the growth in the geocell market in this region.

