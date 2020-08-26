Global Intumescent Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Material, by Product, by Application, by Regions.

Global Intumescent Coating Market was valued US$ 742.5 Mn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ $ 1240.3 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.62 % during forecast period.

Global Inducement Coating market, by RegionThe intumescent coatings play a vital role in fire protection of structural elements. It covers a wide range of structural sections including universal beams and columns, circular and rectangular hollow sections, and concrete-filled tubes. The intumescent coating is possible to protect people for up to three hours after fire breaks out. Intumescent coatings are applied to steel buildings either on or off-site to prevent structural failure in the event of the fire. Intumescent coatings have become the preferred choice for the protection of structural steel. This is a result of their ability to provide a cost-effective passive fire protection solution while maintaining the aesthetic qualities of the steel, which is being demanded by more and more architects and engineers.

Based on the type of resin, Intumescent coatings market has been classified as acrylic, epoxy, and polyurethane. Over the past few years, the market has shifted to the epoxy-based coating.

In terms of the type of technology, the market has been classified into solvent-based, water-based, and epoxy-based coating. Over the coming years, the demand of the epoxy-based coating increases remarkably. A new water-based resin technology, based on the same chemistry and expertise, has been developed to meet the fire-resistance requirements of best-in-class products.

The oil & gas industry in the Asia Pacific is growing due to the rising demand for energy and petrochemicals. Countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, South Korea, and Japan are experiencing an increase in offshore drilling activities. The growth in population Increases oil production in the emerging economies will boost the consumption of intumescent coatings in the oil & gas sector during the forecast period.

The building and construction sector is the dominant use of intumescent coatings in Europe. The demand for fire protection in the transportation and consumer electronics industries is anticipated to fuel the demand for intumescent coatings in Europe over the forthcoming years. The demand for polyurethane-based technology is estimated to increase in the region due to technological advancements in the near future.

Scope of Global Advanced Ceramic Market:

Global Inducement Coating Market, by Resin type

• Acrylic

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

Global Inducement Coating Market, by Technology

• Solvent based

• Water-based

• Epoxy-based

Global Inducement Coating Market, by Application

• Building & Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Transportation

• Consumer Electronics

Global Inducement Coating market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players analysed in the Report:

• Sherwin Williams

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Jotun

• RPM

• Albi-Stan Chem

• JOTUN

• Flame Control

• 3M

• SKK

• Demilec

• Isolate

• Wacker

• ACS

• OMNOVA

• R. Brothers

• Yung Chi

• INCA

• Beijing Jinyu

• Sichuan Tianfu

• Shandong Singal

• Jiangsu Lanling

• Kunshan Ninghua

• Henan Zhoangao

