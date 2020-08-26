Triazine Market : Global Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Application and Region.

Global Triazine Market was value US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is forecasted to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during forecast 2018-2026.

Global Triazine Market, by ProductRising demand from oil, gas and petroleum industry drives the market for triazine. Triazine is also used as a fire-retardant agent, herbicides and pesticide. Presence of sulphur in the oil and gas causes plugging, clogging and blockage of the pipeline since triazines act as regenerating sulfide removal agent. Triazine is applied to fluid streams to remove hydrogen sulfide gas and mercaptan species, which can decrease the quality of the processed hydrocarbon and be harmful to a pipeline.

Melamine segment holds the major share of triazine market. Melamine derivatives as a resin have numerous applications including laminates, glues and adhesives, moulding compounds, coatings, and paper and textiles. Some other applications include impregnating resins to treat papers for decorative purposes, paper auxiliaries to enhance wet tensile strength, leather tanning agents, strengtheners for building materials, concrete additives, ion-exchange resins, and wood preservatives.

Chemical Industry is a major end user of triazine. Triazine is widely used in various chemical process and application. Triazine is possessed best properties of resin, herbicides, and additives, preservative. Oil & Gas Industry is the second largest end user of triazine. Triazine is used for removal of sulphur for oil and gas which is a pretreatment process in oil & gas industry.

Scope of the Global Triazine Market

Global Triazine Market, by Product:

• Melamine

• Cyanuric chloride

• Other

Global Triazine Market, by Applications:

• Medical Industry

• Biological Energy Industry

• Agriculture

• Chemical Industry

• Oil & Gas

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

• Hexion

• Eastman

• Stepan

• Lonza

• Evonik

• DBWT

• Baker Hughes

• Multi-Chem (Halliburton)

• Dow Chemical

• Ecolab

• Sintez OKA

