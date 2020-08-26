Global Starch Recovery Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Component, Plant Size, Application, and Region.

Global Starch Recovery Systems Market was valued at US$ 255 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 391 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Starch Recovery Systems market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Starch Recovery Systems market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The starch recovery system is the separating process in which white process water is pumped from the potato slice washing system, results separation of water from starch by using centrifuge or decanter. Abrasive peeling, or cutting potatoes causes the cells to release starch which is typically is washed with fresh water before frying or taking to the next process step. This valuable starch is often left to wash down through the drain and to the plant wastewater treatment system where it will influence the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) limits and treatment cost.

Hydro-cyclones and other systems are usually used for starch recovery but these usually produce a wetter and more unmanageable starch when compared to a decanter centrifuge. These systems normally do not recover the starch with the same separation efficiently as the decanter centrifuge. The decanter separates the solids from the water and produces a dry cake material with an average moisture content of less than 40%, and the liquid phase will have had the bulk of the solids removed which thus provides is a dramatic decline in the BOD / COD load on the plant or city treatment system providing a extensive savings in effluent charges.

Based on Component, hydro cyclones and centrifuges segment is holds the market with the largest share in 2017. The increasing funding by the potato processing companies in APAC and the growing demand for processed, functional, and convenience foods are the major drivers for the potato processing market, this is drive the demand for starch recovery system components.

In terms of application, the frozen products segment of the starch recovery systems market is accounts largest share in 2017 and expected to dominant the highest CAGR in forecast period. Frozen potato products such as French fries are getting popular globally, and the rising demand for these products is attracting the key players to increase production. A large number of industry players are establishing frozen potato processing lines all over the globe. This development is pushing the market at a rapid pace for starch recovery systems.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the starch recovery systems market, with the growing demand for potato processing industry in the forecasted timeframe. Due to the growing population in APAC, there is an increasing demand for processed potato products, this, in turn, is fueling the demand for starch recovery systems in this region. Increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the rising demand for processed food products are helping the growth of the potato processing industry in the region.

The Scope of Global Starch Recovery Systems Market:

Global Starch Recovery Systems Market, by Component:

• Refining sieves

• Hydrocyclones and centrifuges

• Vacuum filters

• Screw conveyors

• Filling stations

Global Starch Recovery Systems Market, by Plant Size:

• Large

• Medium

• Small

Global Starch Recovery Systems Market, by Application:

• Frozen Products

• Chips & Snack Smalls

• Dehydrated Products

Global Starch Recovery Systems Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Starch Recovery Systems Market:

• GEA

• Alfa Laval

• Andritz

• NivobaHovex

• MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP

• Myande Group

• LARSSON SWEDEN

• Sino-Food Machinery

• Flo-Mech

• Hiller GmbH

• Flottweg

• Stamex Technology

• HAUS Centrifuge Technologies

