Global Water Softener Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 by Product, Application and Region.

Global Water Softener Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019, and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.52 % during forecast.

Fresh water across the globe is becoming saltier and the salinity of surface waters and groundwater is an emerging environmental concern. The global water softener market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, because of growing urbanization and industrial sector. Increasing concerns among the consumers and the government regarding environmental pollution, resulting into installation of large number of water and wastewater treatment plants, in order to reuse the water resources and to meet the safety standards for water discharge from various industries. Installation of water softeners decreases the use of detergents and degradation of plumbing systems caused by hard water. Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of soft water on human health, cleaning, and for domestic uses are projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Water softeners are increasingly used in residential application to reduce corrosion of the pipelines and fixture problems. Increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of the residential water softener market. Residential sector is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial and commercial sectors are the other fastest growing end use segments of the water softeners market.

On the basis of region, Global Water Softener Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to increasing technological advancements and rising applications of advanced water softening instruments.

Awareness regarding benefits of soft water coupled with launch of innovative water softening instruments such as Wi-Fi enabled water softeners. Advanced instruments would further help the consumers to operate their home electric appliances using portable phones, tablets, etc. While Asia-Pacific region, is a rapidly emerging market for water softeners on account for XX % economic growth, rising manufacturing industries and increasing FDI in commercial and residential infrastructure fuelling the demand for water softeners in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Water Softener Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Water Softener Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Water Softener Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Water Softener Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Water Softener Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope Of Global Water Softener Market:

Global Water Softener Market, By Product:

• Salt Based

• Salt Free

Global Water Softener Market, By Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Water Softener Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Analyzed in the Report:

• 3M

• AO. Smith

• Culligan

• EcoWater Systems

• Haier

• Kinetico UK Ltd

• NuvoH2O, LLC

• US Water System, Inc.

• Ecowater System, LLC.

• BWT AG

• Culligan International Company

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Pentair Residential Filtration

• EcoWater Systems

• Ion Exchange Ltd.

• Canature Water Group

• Fountain Softener

• K-water Corporation

• Axel Johnson Inc.

• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd

• KCD IP, LLC

• Waterboss Inc.

• Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG

• Hague Quality Water International

• Fontus Water Pvt Ltd.

• GE Appliances

• MECO Incorporated

• Marlo Incorporated

• Pelican Water Systems

• Kenmore

• Advance Water Softener Ltd.

• Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung

