Green Coatings Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Coatings, By Application and By Region Type.

Green Coatings Market was valued US$ 90.95 Bn by 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Green Coatings Market Dynamics:

Objective of manufacturer behind green coating is to introduce eco-friendly Coatings to the market such as waterborne coatings, powder coatings. Manufacturers are focused to produce high-performance coatings that have non-solvent borne technology and zero or minimum VOC (Volatile organic component) with good durability. VOCs are the harmful components present in solvent borne coatings that forms ground-level ozone and urban smog resulting in various health hazards such as dizziness, headache, and kidney damage. Increasing stringent government regulations concerned with VOC is expected to propel demand. Rising demand for waterborne and powder coating to substitute solvent borne coatings especially in the industrial and automotive application is expected to drive Green Coatings Market growth.

The Global Green Coatings Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Green Coatings Market.

Global Green Coatings Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Based on coating type, Green Coatings Market can be fragmented into waterborne coatings, powder coatings, high-solids coatings, and radiation cure coatings. High solids coating fragment is dominating the Green Coatings Market followed by powder coating. High solids coatings are generally considered more environmentally friendly than other conventional coatings because less solvent is emitted during curation. Power coating is about to gain a popularity in a Green Coatings Market.

Based on application Green Coatings Market is sectioned into architectural coatings, industrial coatings, automotive coatings, wood coatings, packaging coatings, and other coatings. At present architectural sector dominates green coatings market followed by automotive and industrial segments. Architectural section will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Also automotive and industrial segments are anticipated to expand at a rapid space during the forecast period.

Global Green Coatings Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. North America region dominate green coatings market with market value of US$ XX.XX Bn due to rapid growth in construction activities in this region. Number of housing and commercial activity rate has increased in this region, which will boost the industry growth. Europe green coatings market constitute one third of a market with value share of US$ XX.XX Bn. Europe region expected to witness exponential growth with CAGR XX.XX% owning to rise in architectural and automotive industries. Increased number of marine activities in the Europe region will further support the industry growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with value share of US$ XX.XX Bn for green coatings market due to increasing population and growth in automotive and architectural sector, owing to emerging economies that are China, India and Japan with the anticipated CAGR of XX.XX%.

Global Green Coatings Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Green Coatings Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Green Coatings Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Green Coatings Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Green Coatings Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Green Coatings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Green Coatings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Green Coatings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Green Coatings Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Green Coatings Market:

Green Coatings Market, By Coatings Type:

• Waterborne Coatings

• Powder Coatings

• High-Solids Coatings

• Radiation Cure Coatings

Green Coatings Market, By Application Type:

• Architectural

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Wood

• Packaging

• Other

Green Coatings Market, By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Green Coatings Market:

• AkzoNobel

• PPG Industries

• Jotun

• Kansai Paint

• Nippon Paint

• Axalta Coating Systems

• BASF SE

• Valspar Corporation

• Sherwin-Williams

• Royal DSM

• Masco Corporation

• Rpm International Inc

• Tikkurila OYJ

• Chimar Hellas S.A.

• Walter Wurdack Inc.

• GLOBAL Encasement, Inc.

• Arkema SA

• DAW SE

• Eastman Chemical Company

