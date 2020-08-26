Green Packaging Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Application, Packaging Type, and Geography

Green Packaging Market was valued US $ 161.02 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US $ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX%.

Green packaging is referred to the usage of packaging materials and implementation of manufacturing methods that have low impact on energy consumption and environment. Edible packaging materials made from natural ingredients is expected to gain popularity in the upcoming years. Rise in consumer awareness about eco-friendly products is anticipated to be a key factor driving market growth. Stringent government regulations and legislation, forcing manufacturers to choose green packaging options over the conventional packaging are the major drivers for the growth of the green packaging market.

Rise in government campaigns for educating consumers about the benefits of eco-friendly products and harmful effects of toxic packaging materials is anticipated to benefit industry growth over the forecast period. The high cost of production and fluctuating raw material prices may hinder the growth of the green packaging market. Furthermore, factors such as poor recycling facilities and the harsh recycling acts are undermining the potentials of the market.

Green packaging market is segmented into application, packaging type, and region. Based on application, the food and beverage sector dominated the industry and hold around 60% of the global market. This may be because of high demand from food and beverage industries for packaging of products and growing several restaurants and diners. Also, healthcare sector is likely to observe stable growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging type, the recycled content packaging segment witnessed tremendous growth over the past few years owing to rise in demand from the food and beverages sector. The reusable type is made up of durable materials and is particularly designed for reuse and an extended life. Increase in demand for bioplastics, owing to government regulations, is anticipated to favor industry growth over the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show the same trend over the foreseeable future. Growing awareness among the middle-class population and increase in demand for sustainable practices are expected to favor regional growth. Currently, North America is dominating the market of green packaging. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share as promising governing inclinations.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Green Packaging market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Green Packaging market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Green Packaging market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Green Packaging market make the report investor’s guide.

