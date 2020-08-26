Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market : Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Type, Process Component, Technology, End-User and Region

High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is technologically improved and advanced version of column chromatography.

This chromatographic technique is used for separation, identification and quantification of components from mixture. In this technique, liquefied sample is passes through solid material (i.e. stationary phase) which is already packed into a column using a continuous pressurized flow of liquid solvent (i.e. mobile phase) until analyte will separate out. Each analyte in the sample is separate at different rate of time because there is a competition between the mobile phase and the stationary phase for attracting each of the analytes. This chromatographic technique has its applications in diverse field’s viz. clinical diagnosis of diseases & disorders, forensic samples analysis, scientific research for discovery, environmental contamination analysis, cosmetics, food and nutraceuticals industry for quality control and for standards control by government. Thus, prominence of HPLC in diverse field is responsible for expansion of the market growth over next eight years.

Market Scenario

Global HPLC Market was valued US$ 3.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.14 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.3% during forecast period. The key aspects driving the growth of the global HPLC market from 2019 to 2026 include high sensitivity, accuracy of HPLC techniques and increasing use of HPLC columns in clinical discovery’s, R&D for drug approval, environmental analysis, quality controls in nutraceuticals and food industries, and forensic investigations. The Global HPLC Market Analysis report intents to deliver an overview of global HPLC market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Process Component, Technology, end users and regions. The global HPLC market is anticipated to increasing growth during the forecast period. This report delivers significant statistics on the market situation of the prominent market players and deals key trends and opportunities in the HPLC market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global HPLC market is segmented by Type, Process Component, Technology, End-User and Region.

In terms of Type, the global HPLC market is segmented by Analytical, Semi-Preparative, Preparative, and Process (Industrial) HPLC. Analytical HPLC gives only information and concentration of compounds. Semi-Preparative HPLC gives data and a small amount of purified compound (< 0.5 gram). Preparative HPLC gives large amount of purified compound (> 0.5 gram). Process HPLC gives manufacturing quantities of purified compound (grams to kilograms). These all types of HPLC share their individual growth for the enhancement of global HPLC market.

Based on Process Component, the global HPLC market is segregated by Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories. The consumables segment is further classified into columns, filters, vials, and tubes. The components of HPLC system are costly and can be replaced in case of malfunction. The consumables segment is the second-largest segment of the global HPLC market. According to mixture, the different types of columns used for the HPLC process are normal phase columns, reverse phase columns, ion exchange columns, and size elusion columns. The other consumables such as filters, vials and tubes contribute significantly for the growth of the global HPLC market. Therefore, HPLC consumables segment holds a major share in the growth of market.

In terms of Technology, the global HPLC market is segmented by Detectors, Columns, Pumps, Solvent reservoirs, and Fraction collectors. Detectors are segmented by two types i.e. Fluorescence and UV detector. Columns are segmented by their size, length, and diameter. Pumps are segmented by their flow rates. Solvent reservoirs are segmented on the basis of isocratic and gradient elusion. Fraction collectors are segmented by their different capacity. These all the technology dependent Detectors, Columns, Pumps, Solvent reservoirs, and Fraction collectors contributes significantly for the growth of the global HPLC market.

Based on End-User, the global HPLC market is segregated by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, diagnostic laboratories, food & beverage industries, academic and research institutes, environment testing labs, forensic laboratories, and chemical & energy industries. In terms of profits, the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food and beverages industries increases the frequency of drug discovery, biosimilar, quantity control of the products, respectively, thus end-users segment dominate the global HPLC market Additionally, the global HPLC market is determined by the more utilization of HPLC in environment analysis, for the detection of harmful components in water and soil through HPLC analysis.

Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33778

In terms of Region, the global HPLC market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe together accounted for around 60% share of the market in 2019. In North America and Europe, newly updated technologies, advanced R&D in the field of chemistry and life sciences, and the availability of skilled healthcare experts, presence of key players are key factors driving the HPLC market. In the Asia Pacific region, increasing government investment in food industries, health care and environment are also an important factor for boosting the HPLC market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are developing markets for HPLC. Increasing investment by key players, intensifying government involvement in order to afford clean food and environment, and increasing importance on academic development are anticipated to motivate the HPLC market in these regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding HPLC Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PESTEL analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in HPLC Market.

Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33778

Scope of Global HPLC Market:

Global HPLC Market by Types:

• Analytical

• Semi-Preparative

• Preparative

• Process (Industrial)

Global HPLC Market by Process Component:

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Accessories

Global HPLC Market by Technology:

• Detectors

• Columns

• Pumps

• Solvent reservoirs

• Fraction collectors

Global HPLC Market by End-User:

• Pharmaceutical industries

• Biotechnology industries

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Food & Beverage industries

• Academic and Research institutes

• Environment testing labs

• Forensic laboratories

• Chemical & Energy industries

Global HPLC Market by Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Include:

• Waters Corporation

• Agilent Technologies

• IDEX Health & Science

• ESA Biosciences Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• General Electric Company

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• JASCO Corporation

• Phenomenex Inc.

• Gilson Inc.

• GE Healthcare

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com