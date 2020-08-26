Global Anti-fog Additives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Anti-fog Additives Market was valued at US$ 335 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 483.75 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7 % during a forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Anti-fog Additives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Anti-fog Additives market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Anti-fog additives are non-ionic surfactants mostly used to decrease the fog formation on the plastic films or sheets. Fog formation takes place owing to the condensation of vapors on the surface due to the difference between temperature, humidity, or surface tension. The additives help reduce the surface tension of the droplets present on the sheets formed by the condensation of the water vapors. Anti-fog additives decrease the clouding effect and improve the transparency of the sheets. They are used in packaging of foods and beverages for the growth of the shelf life and product appeal.

Increasing income of the middle class population in the emerging economies, cost-effective production of anti-fog additives, and growth of the food processing and food packaging sectors are the some major driving factor for the growth of the Anti-fog Additives market. However, the key factors such as stringent government rules and environmental issues related to plastic usage are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The technology & Innovations in the field of anti-fog additives are expected to be the opportunities in the foreseen period.

Based on type, the glycerol esters segment accounted for the largest share in the global antifog additives market. Increasing demand for glycerol esters as effective alternatives to conventional petroleum based products from cosmetics & personal care sector is anticipated to be one of the major factors that fueling the growth of glycerol esters segment. Additionally, increasing demand for glycerol esters from lubricant industry which in turn is related to growing automotive sector is expected to set positive outlook for the anti-fog additives market over the forecast period.

Based on application, Food packaging films is the largest application segment of the global anti-fog additives market. The increasing demand in food packaging products spur the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Geographically, North America is a develop market, followed by North. The demand in the area is high owing to the presence and development of end-use application for the product. The region accounted highest CAGR of the global market in 2017. In APAC region, China is one of the largest producers of Anti-fog Additives, followed by India and Japan. Asia Pacific is a potential market due to the presences of developing countries such as China and India. Modern lifestyle and food preference in these countries is expected to boost the market in the region.

The Scope of Global Anti-fog Additives Market:

Global Anti-fog Additives Market, by Type:

• Glycerol Esters

• Polyglycerol Esters

• Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids

• Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters

• Polyoxyethylene Esters

• Others

Global Anti-fog Additives Market, by Application:

• Food Packaging Films

• Agricultural Films

• Others

Global Anti-fog Additives Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Anti-fog Additives Market:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Croda International Plc.

• Clariant AG

• Ashland Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• DuPont

• A. Schulman

• PolyOne Corporation

• Corbion N.V.

• Ortec Inc

• PCC Chemax Inc.

