Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Composition, Biodegradable Plastic Type, Application and Region.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film market was valued US$ XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 81.06 Million by 2026, at CAGR of XX %during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Overview

Biodegradable mulch films have been available in the market for more than 15 years, promoted by solid scientific and technical knowledge, and meeting a high level of acceptance from agricultural sector growing fruits and vegetables in large quantity and good quality. Biodegradable mulch film is a technique where waste generated from use of biodegradable mulching materials is transformed into methane, carbon dioxide, water, or biomass at the end of their shelf life without any harmful effect on soil fertility.

Global demand for Biodegradable Mulch Film is expected to witness a significant growth owing to biodegradable mulch films increase in soil temperature, speed the germination and ultimately increase in cultivation cycle, reduction in use of pesticides and fertilizers, keeps the fertility of soil, reduce the labor and disposable cost, reduce water consumption, prevent vegetables and fruits from spoilage by blocking direct contact with soil.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of biodegradable mulch films market is highly driven by element such as increasing population, the rising demand of biodegradable mulch films in greenhouse, an increasing awareness about advantages by using biodegradable films in farmers around the globe, biodegradable mulch paper is big advantage to farmers for certain reasons such as no removal of film is necessary, it saves time, labor work and eventually cost required to remove and dispose the films like traditional plastic films. No residues remain in the soil after certain time like tradition plastic films so it keeps fertility of soil. These factors will drive the market of biodegradable mulch film during forecast period.

Moreover, numerous governments across the globe have taken Initiatives to modernize farming technique and increase agricultural productivity without any harmful effect on soil, Biodegradable mulch film due to its chemical properties and characteristics, are less harmful when used for agricultural purposes. Rising environmental concerns that shifted the focus of growers toward eco-friendly mulch films. These factors will also help to drive the market share of biodegradable mulch film during forecast period.

On the other hand, lack of awareness among farmers about an advantages of biodegradable mulch film, high price of biodegradable films, these are few factors which can hamper the growth of biodegradable mulch film market.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of composition type, the starch segment held largest market share in 2017 and is expected to drive the market of biodegradable mulch film during the forecast period, owing to high extent of biodegradability and starch cost is less than any other composition type. Moreover it has high amylose content, helps in forming flexible and strong biodegradable mulch films. This is also one of the major reason for high demand for starch.

On the basis of biodegradable plastic, thermoplastic starch segment held a major market share in 2017 and is anticipated to drive market share throughout the forecast period owing to easy availability, biodegradability, renewability, and cost-effectiveness of thermoplastic starch.

On the basis of application, the fruits &vegetables segment held highest market share in 2017 and is expected to drive the market during forecast period. Biodegradable mulch films improve the quality of product and reduce fruit decaying by preventing contact between fruit and soil. An advantages of biodegradable mulch film such as leaching of fertilizer, increase in soil temperature, reduction in soil compaction, moisture evaporation and eradication of weeds to obtain increased yield, these benefits play valuable role in agricultural sector and it became attraction towards farmers.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific driven by India and China had largest market share in 2017 and expected to grow during the forecast period (2017-2026) owing to increasing population eventually rise in growth of the agricultural sector to fulfill the increasing demand for food and increasing awareness toward benefits of biodegradable mulch film over tradition plastic film in farmers. Moreover these countries faces industrial growth and urbanization which have led to higher standards of living among consumers, resulting in rise in demand for food products, this factor also drive the market share during the forecast period.

Europe held second largest market share in biodegradable mulch film in 2017 owing to increasing use of these films to yield crop product in large quantity and good quality, increasing investment in R&D and support by government and rise in healthy life style among the people.

Europe followed by North America owing to growing population and eventually increasing demand of high crop yield and good quality product.

Scope of Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market, by Composition

• Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

• Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Starch

• Other Compositions

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market, by Biodegradable plastic Type

• Controlled Degradation Masterbatches

• Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

• Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market, by Application

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Flowers & Plants

• Oilseeds & Grains

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd (China)

• BioBag International AS (Norway)

• AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• RKW SE (Germany)

• British Polythene Industries PLC (U.K.)

• Armando Alvarez (Spain)

• Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)

• Novamont S.Pa. (Italy)

• AB Rani Plast OY (Finland)

