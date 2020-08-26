Global Coal to Liquid Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Technology, Product, and Geography

Global Coal to Liquid Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Transformation of coal to liquid to obtain liquid hydrocarbon products is called coal liquefaction. Liquid fuels from coal provide a feasible alternative to conventional fuels and coal-derived fuels are low in particulates, ultra-clean, and have low nitrogen level.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding coal to liquid market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in coal to liquid market.

Increasing demand for liquid fuel in transportation sector across the globe is a major factor for growing the global coal to liquid market. Moreover, presence of plentiful coal reserves globally, coupled with rising demand for low carbon-emitting fuels are some other factors projected to propel growth of the target market. Technological advancements coupled with sustained growth of the liquid fuels demand for transportation are the factor driving the global coal to liquid market. High capital expenditure associated with liquefaction process equipment and plants, and stringent government regulations imposed on emission of greenhouse gases and carbon, are estimated to hamper growth of the market over the forecast period.

Diesel has the leading product segment in 2017. Diesel produced from coal to liquid processes has several potential advantages. Diesel produced from crude oil contains aromatics, which on combustion produces particals. But, diesel produced form liquefaction of coal do not contain aromatics and hence it burns much cleaner and overcome one of the major objection of diesel combustion.

Indirect coal liquefaction is the most used process and is the largest technology segment. In this technology, solid coal is passed into a gas phase process before it is converted into a raw liquid form. Direct coal liquefaction is widely used in different applications in a lot of coal to liquid plants. The products produced using this process can be polished to meet most of the current specifications of the transportation fuels.

North America is estimated to the highest market share in the global coal to liquid market owing to technological advancements and geological characteristics. Its dominance can be attributed to occurrence of large coal reserves in the region. The market for coal liquefaction in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly in the forecast period.

The scope of the Global Coal to Liquid Market

Global Coal to Liquid Market by Technology

• Direct Coal Liquefaction

• Indirect Coal Liquefaction

Global Coal to Liquid Market by Product

• Diesel

• Gasoline

• Others

Global Coal to Liquid Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Coal to Liquid Market

• Chevron Corporation

• Pall Corporation

• Shenhua Group

• Yankuang Company

• Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group

• Sasol Limited

• Linc Energy

• DKRW Energy

• Bumi plc

• Monash Energy

• Yitai Yili Energy Co.

• Celanese Corporation

• Altona Energy

• Envidity Energy Inc.

• Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co., Ltd

• TransGas Development Systems LLC

• Oil India Ltd.

