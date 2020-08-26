Global Coated Paper Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Material, Application, and Region.

Global Coated Paper Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.20 % during a forecast period.

An increase in demand for flexible food and beverage packaging for a growing shelf life is expected to drive the global coated paper market during the forecast period. The rise in demand for bio-based and degradable packaging materials are contributing US$ XX Mn share in the global coated paper market. Additionally, stringent regulations relating to plastic packaging are creating a drastic shift toward paper packaging is expected to increase the demand for the coated paper.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, the rise in the trend of digitization and e-commerce and campaign like save paper are some of the prominent factors, which are expected to limit the growth of the global coated paper market.

The coated fine paper segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The coated fine paper is manufactured from the chemically bleached pulp, which contains a lesser amount of mechanical pulp. An increase in the adoption of the coated fine paper is accredited to its high grammage and excellent brightness properties. It is prominently used for offset printing applications to produce books, magazines, financial reports, and promotional materials.

The packaging & labeling segment is expected to contribute a significant share in the global coated paper market. The coated paper is mainly used in the coated paper, which helps to prevent the passage of moisture and oxygen. It also helps to preserve the food content fresh and delivers an extended shelf life. In the packaging industry, coated paper is widely used because of it offers provides thermal stability against several hot and cold food packaging. An increase in the application of flexible paper packaging solutions over flexible plastics has developed as a vital constituent in the packaging industry across the globe is expected to increase the demand for coating paper.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global coated paper market. Rapidly increasing population, particularly in developing economies is expected to increase the growth in the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the high rate of industrialization and the easy availability of raw materials, which are required for the formulation of coated paper are expected to boost the growth of the global coated paper market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players are focusing on product innovation and new product development, which helps them gain a market share at a global level and retain customer interest. An increase in the preference for bio-based papers across the many regions is providing a lucrative opportunity for players. Businesses are also investing in brand promotion through numerous forms of advertisements, which is expected to drive the growth in the market. Some of the key companies have adopted various strategies like partnerships and collaborations for increasing their market share. For instance, in 2019, Sappi Europe Company has signed a partnership agreement with HP Indigo to print media in its wood-free coated paper by HP Indigo’s digital imaging technologies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Coated Paper Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Coated Paper Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Coated Paper Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Coated Paper Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Coated Paper Market

Global Coated Paper Market, By Type

• Coated Fine Paper

• Standard Coated Fine Paper

• Coated Groundwood Paper

• Low Coat Weight Papers

• Art papers

• Others

Global Coated Paper Market, By Material

• Grounded Calcium Carbonate (Gcc)

• Kaolin Clay

• SB Latex

• Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (Pcc)

• Starch

• Talc

• Titanium Dioxide (Tio2)

• Wax

• Others

Global Coated Paper Market, By Application

• Printing

• Packaging & Labeling

• Others

Global Coated Paper Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Coated Paper Market

• Nippon Paper Industries Co.

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Arjowiggins SAS

• Imersys

• BASF SE

• Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited

• Stora Enso Oyj

• NewPage Corporation

• Michelman, Inc.

• Sappi Limited

• Dunn Paper Company

• Verso Corporation

• Packaging Corporation of America

• Penford Corporation

