Global Core Materials Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, End-Use, and Region

Global Core Materials Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.23 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Some of the major factors driving the market for global core materials market are the increase in demand for PVC foam, growth in the aerospace industry for various application and technological advancements in core materials services. Furthermore, the market growth is due to the rise in demand for lightweight components, especially in growing aerospace, transportations, and wind energy industries. Also, industrialization and increase in a number of end-use industry players in emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil offer several new and unexplored opportunities. Additionally, Increasing number of patents being filed for core materials by global players, growing manufacturing industries, and continuous agreements, partnerships & joint ventures, expansions, new product & technology launches, and mergers & acquisitions activities undertaken by various companies are key factors boosting the global core materials market for composites.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Furthermore, the wind energy sector continues to flourish, structural core materials are projected to hold a healthy market share in the revenue structure. Growing consumer disposable income of people in countries such as U.S., India, and China is dominating to the expansion of the aerospace and automotive industries, thereby increasing the need for structural core materials for components manufacturing. At the same time, the high cost of foam and balsa in core material are hindering the growth of the market.

According to the type, the foam is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the core materials market for composites. Foam core imparts strength and stiffness while keeping the composite structure lightweight. Rapid growth in the wind energy industry, wind turbine blade manufacturing, and emergence of China and other Asian countries as major wind energy producers are factors driving the consumption of foam core, help to drive the core materials market for composites at a significant pace.

Among the regions, North America held the highest market share in 2017, and it is expected to continue during the forecast period. Due to the high demand for honeycomb core materials from aerospace and wind energy end-use industries. Established players, like The Gill Corporation (U.S.) and Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), speed up their efforts to improve the production of honeycomb and foam core materials for composites to meet the growing demand from aircraft and wind blade manufacturers. Hence, the growing application of honeycomb and foam core materials in the aerospace and wind energy end-use industries is projected to boost the core materials market for composites.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global core materials market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global core materials market.

