Global Digital Inks Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Formulation, Substrate, Application, and Region.

Global Digital Inks Market was valued at US$ 2.98 Bn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 6.25 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7 % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Digital Inks Digital Inks market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Digital Inks market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Digital printing involves the printing of texts, images, or other graphics digitally on a diverse range of media substrates. Unlike offset printing or conventional printing, a printing plate is not required in digital printing. They provide excellent print quality for image, text, and graphics with a high speed. Digital inks are diversely utilized for fine art, variable data printing, advertising, and desktop publishing. The raw materials used for the production of digital inks are petrochemicals-derived products such as solvents, carbon black, resins, mineral oils, and intermediates.

Based on the formulation, solvent-based segment is projected to account for the largest share of the digital inks market in 2017. Solvent-based digital inks are the most cost-effective digital inks and are extensively used in advertising & promotion, ceramics tiles printing, and packaging applications.

ased on the substrate, the plastics segment is projected to account for the largest share of the digital inks market in 2017. Digitally printed plastics are widely used on Point-of-Purchase displays, labels, nameplates, light box displays, industrial graphics, exhibition graphics, and promotional graphics and membrane switches.

Based on the application, advertising & promotion segment is expected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for digital inks in Point-of-Sale (PoS) displays, Point-of-Purchase (PoP) displays, and other digital soft signage printing in the retail end-use market.

Geographically, Asia pacific holds the major share of market and it is expected to dominate the digital inks market during forecast period. Economic growth, increase in digitalization, and rise in urbanization in China, and India are fueling the digital ink market in Asia Pacific. The market in North America has matured attribute to significant consumption of digital ink in the advertising & promotion application in the region.

Scope of Digital Inks Market:

Global Digital Inks Market, By Formulation:

• Solvent-Based

• Water-Based

• UV-Cured

• Others

Global Digital Inks Market, By Substrate

• Plastics

• Ceramics & Glass

• Textiles

• Paper

Global Digital Inks Market, By Application:

• Advertising & Promotion

• Ceramic Tiles Printing

• Packaging

• Clothing & Household Textiles

• Glass Printing

• Publication

• Others

Global Digital Inks Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Digital Inks Market

• Sun Chemical

• Inx International Ink

• Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.

• JK Group

• Nazdar Company

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Marabu

• Sensient Imaging Technologies

• Nutec Digital Ink

• Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.

• Dupont

• Torrecid

• Siegwerk

• Spgprints

• Huntsman Corporation

• Dip-Tech

• Kornit Digital

• Avery Dennison

• Wikoff Color Corporation

• Independent Ink

• Cabot Corporation

• Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.

• Megasign

• Esmalglass – Itaca Group

• Braden Sutphin Ink Company

