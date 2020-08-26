Global Grease Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Thickeners, End user Industry and Region.

Global Grease Market is driven by rise in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding business. Global grease market to grow at a CAGR of 2.7 %.

Rise in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding business drives the grease market. Growing usage of high-performance greases further propels the market growth. Numerous upcoming construction projects in North America and Asia Pacific to create an opportunity for grease market. Innovation in bio-greases in environmentally sensitive nations and the demand for more high-performance products is foreseen as an opportunity for the global grease market. However, high prices of synthetic greases and volatile oil prices act as a restraining factor for grease market. Development of self-lubricant equipment, unfavorable availability of raw material are some other limiting factor for the grease market growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Grease is highly used in the automotive industry for wheel bearings, universal joints, suspensions, gears, and connectors. Automotive is the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry for grease market. 80% of the world’s bearings are lubricated with grease. Excellent properties such as temperature tolerance, mechanical stability, water resistance, and anti-oxidants. Rising in manufacturing of machines and equipment for end-use industries.

More than 90% of the thickeners used worldwide are soap based. Metallic soap thickener possess multifunctional properties that make it suitable to be used in construction & off-highways, automotive, general manufacturing industries. Metallic soap thickener has greater capability of maintaining excellent stability at higher temperature along with other favorable properties such as load bearing, shear stability, water resistance, and rust protection.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to grow at faster rate in grease market. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to lead the production in the global grease market in the forecast timeframe. Asia Pacific is home to some of the largest light vehicle producers in the world with China, Japan, and Korea comprising just over 37 million units of production or 42 % of the global production market. Vehicles production are growing in several ASEAN countries, with Vietnam and the Philippines leading the charge. North America automotive industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% thereby boosting grease market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding grease market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in grease market.

Scope of the Global Grease Market

Global Grease Market, By Thickeners:

• Metallic Soap Thickener

• Non-Soap Thickener

• Inorganic Thickener

• Others

Global Grease Market, By End-User Industry:

• Power Generation

• Automotive

• Heavy Equipment

• Food & Beverage

• Metallurgy & Metal Working

• Chemical Manufacturing

• Others

Global Grease Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Castrol

• Exxon Mobil

• Dow Corning Ltd.

• Chevron Corporation

• Lukeoil

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• Sinopec Corporation

• Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd

• Petronas

• Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

• Citgo Petroleum Corporation

• Harrison Manufacturing Co. PTY Ltd.

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• DowDuPont

• Shell International

Major Table Grease Market of Contents Report

