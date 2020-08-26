Global Medical Packaging Films Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product Type, Material Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Medical Packaging Films Market was valued at US$ 6.03 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.73% during a forecast period.

Based on the application, bags & pouches segment is expected to drive the global medical packaging films market as the growing expansion of the healthcare industry across the globe. On the basis of product type, the plastic segment is held the largest share in the market in the last decade and expected to continue in the forecast period as they have enhanced the shelf life of products. In addition, it has features such as resistant to breakage, reduced bacterial contamination, and shipment of plastic bags compared to glass bottles are driving the global medical packaging films market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rising demand for the high barrier films for barriers against moisture, gas, and water is projected to drive the global medical packaging films market growth during the forecast period. The US is expected to surge the global medical packaging films market growth in the forecast period as the aging population is increasing in this region, which is influencing demand for the medical packaging films in a positive way. Increasing healthcare industries and rapid urbanization are fuelling the global medical packaging films market growth in a positive way. Global medical packaging films market is leading by rising usage of medical bags in the medical and pharmaceutical industries across the globe. However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials which are expected to hamper the global medical packaging films market growth in the near future.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global medical packaging films market during the forecast period as growth in awareness regarding sustainable packaging among consumers in this region. In addition, strong industrial base and increased per capita incomes of consumers are also boosting the global medical packaging films market growth in a positive way. Europe is anticipated to generate the highest CAGR in the global medical packaging films market as growing domestic demand for medical devices and products in this region. In addition, the growth in awareness regarding waste management among consumers is propelling the global medical packaging films market growth in a positive way.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Medical Packaging Films Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Medical Packaging Films Market.

Scope of the Report Medical Packaging Films Market

Global Medical Packaging Films Market, by Product Type

• Formable Films

• High Barrier Films

• Co-extruded Films

Global Medical Packaging Films Market, by Material Type

• Aluminium

• Oxides

• Plastic

Global Medical Packaging Films Market, by End-User

• Medical Device

• Pharmaceutical

Global Medical Packaging Films Market, by Application

• Bags & Pouches

• Sachets

• Blister Packs

• Lidding

• Tubes

• Others

Global Medical Packaging Films Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Packaging Films Market

• The Wipak Group

• DUNMORE.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Klöckner Pentaplast

• RENOLIT

• 3M

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Berry Global Inc.

• Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

• Glenroy, Inc.

• Ampac Hoilding LLC

• Amcor Limited

• Covestro AG

• COVERIS

• Weigao Group

