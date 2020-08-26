Global Metamaterials Market : Industry analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 by Product, Application, and End-Use Industry

Global Meta-Materials Market was value US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Variety in design functionalities, anti-glare coating application and invisibility cloak for stealth aircraft are major growth drivers of metamaterials market. Escalating demand from the aerospace and defense industry, increasing usage of antennas for communication, growing demand for wireless mobile communication drives the metamaterial market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

High capital investment from public and private sources and highly skilled researchers for product commercialization are several opportunities to metamaterial market. Cost of synthesization of metamaterials hampers the market growth to some extent. Metamaterial usage in the solar power system and metamaterial-based radar for drones poses a lucrative opportunity to metamaterials market. Unavailability of Technology for Mass Production is s key challenge to the market.

Antenna and radar accounted for the largest share of the metamaterial market based on application segment in 2017. Usage of an antenna for major communication applications such as satellite communication, Wi-Fi routers and radar communication due to industrialization and robust digitalization.

Frequency selective surface segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Frequency selective surfaces (FSS) are widely used as a spatial filter for the design of absorbers, radomes, dichroic plates, and reflector antennas in the microwave and millimeter wave frequency regime. FSS structures are mainly employed to enhance the performance of the device within the specified band and reduce the radar signature outside the band.

Telecommunication industry segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted into increased use of metamaterial such as increase in use of electrically small antennas in applications such as telephone network, television network, and satellites boost the rapid use of metamaterial medium in the telecommunication industry. Furthermore, the optics segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is a region with a majority of developing and emerging economies. The rapid growth of consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and medical sectors in countries such as China, India, and Japan. China remained the largest market for antennas in Asia-Pacific followed by India, Japan, and South Korea.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding metamaterial market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in metamaterial market.

The Scope of the Global Metamaterials Market :

Global Metamaterials Market, by Product:

• Electromagnetic

• Double Negative Metamaterials

• Single Negative Metamaterials

• Electronic Bandgap Metamaterial

• Double Positive Medium

• Bi-Isotropic and Bi-Anisotropic Metamaterials

• Chiral Metamaterials

• Terahertz

• Tunable

• Photonic

• Frequency selective surface

• Other

Global Metamaterials Market, by Application:

• Antenna and Radar

• Sensors

• Cloaking Devices

• Superlens

• Light and Sound Filtering

• Upcoming Application

• Invisible Cloaking

• Acoustic Cloaking

• Acoustic Sensor

• EMC Shielding

• Superlens

• Strain Sensor

• Hyper Spectral Imaging

• Near-Field Optical Microscopy

Global Metamaterials Market, By End-use:

• Healthcare

• Telecommunication

• Aerospace and Defense

• Electronics

• Optics

• Energy & Power

• Other

Global Metamaterials Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Echodyne Inc.

• Fractal Antenna Systems

• Evolv Technologies

• JEM Engineering, LLC.

• Kymeta Corporation

• Mediwise

• Metamaterial Technologies, Inc.

• MetaShield LLC.

• Multiwave Technologies AG

• Opalux, Inc.

• Phoebus Optoelectronics, LLC

• Plasmonics, Inc.

• Teraview

Major Table -metamaterials Market of Contents Report

