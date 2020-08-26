Global Montan Wax Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Function, End-use Industry and Region.

Global Montan Wax Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.25 % during forecast period.

Montan waxes is used by several industrial applications. It is extensively used in the daily chemical industry, automotive industry, electrical industry, carbon paper industry, machinery industry and many other industries using wax. The montan wax is categorized by low electric conductivity and has a good insulating property, it can be coated on the surface of the electric wires and cables. Apart from that, it can also be used on the fixed porcelain insulator and the binding wires, as well as on external layer of the mated compensating wires, which improve its electric insulating property, prevent it from being tacky and spreading its service life.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the growing global shortage of available raw materials is causing users to eliminate montan wax products from their applications, which is most likely to hamper the market growth. Additionally, research and development on efficient and environmentally friendly technologies for extracting montan waxes are expected to create profitable growth opportunities for the market players.

Based on end-use industry, wax polishes segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Montan wax is mainly used for wax polishes. It is used for floors, furniture, leather care polish, and car polish applications. Wax is aiding improve the feel and appearance of materials and surfaces. Also, montan wax is employed as a high-performance additive in the plastic industry. It is used as combined external and internal lubricants, nucleating additives, and dispersing agents in many types of plastics and processing methods.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33262/

Region-wise, Europe montan wax market will be expanding at a CAGR over XX% by 2026. Germany is the largest producer of the montan wax in the globe. Additionally, the increasing use of montan wax for automotive applications contributes to the growth of the Europe Montan wax market. North America holds the second-largest market share in the montan wax market. California is the only state in USA which produce montan wax. However, it only produces a small amount of montan wax in comparison to Germany.

Several major players operating in the market for montan wax such as ROMONTA GmbH, Clariant, Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation etc. ROMONTA is the world’s largest producer of crude montan wax, with an approximately 100-year-old tradition of lignite upgrading. The fossil wax is removed from bitumen-rich lignite, coming from our open-cast mine in Amsdorf.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Montan Wax Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Montan Wax Market.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33262/

Scope of the Global Montan Wax Market

Global Montan Wax Market, by Function

• Emulsions

• Lubricants

• Thickening Agents

• Release Agents

• Coating Agents

• Nucleating Agents

• Dispersants

• Other

Global Montan Wax Market, by End-use Industry

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Rubbers

• Plastics

• Electricals

• Wax Polishes

• Machinery

• Agriculture & Forestry

• Leather & Textiles

• Others

Global Montan Wax Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Montan Wax Market

• ROMONTA GmbH

• Clariant

• Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation

• S. KATO & CO.

• Yunphos

• Poth Hille

• Frank B. Ross Co., Inc.

• Völpker Special Products GmbH

• FIRST SOURCE WORLDWIDE, LLC.

• AmeriLubes, L.L.C.

• Carmel Industries

• Parchvale Ltd.

• MÜNZING Corporation

• ALTANA.

• Calwax Corporation,

• Paramelt B.V.

• Yunan Shangcheng Biotechnology

Major Table Montan Wax Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Montan Wax Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends in Global Montan Wax Market and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

4.9. Global Montan Wax Market Competitive Landscape

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Montan Wax Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-montan-wax-market/33262/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com