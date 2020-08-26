Global Plating on Plastics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Plating Type, Plastic Type, Application and Region.

Global Plating on Plastics Market was valued US$ 540 Mn. in 2019 and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 8.0%, to reach US$ 640 Mn. during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Plating on Plastics Market

Market Definition:

Plating on Plastics is done by electroplating process for High-performing, Eco-friendly Plating on the non-conductive plastic surface by metals such as copper, nickel, chrome, silver, cobalt phosphorous, electroless nickel, gold, etc. for convenient and decorative benefits to the finished product. Plating on plastics offers superior characteristic such as wear resistance, flexibility, toughness, corrosion resistance and lightweight to the substrate.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report covers worldwide Plating on Plastics Market size in value and volume with market dynamics by region. All the segments and their detailed evaluation of the trends and factors affecting the market analyzed in the report. Market affecting factors cover drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, consolidation, investment in the industry with focus on key market players by region.

The Global Plating on Plastics Market holds a significant growth thanks to growing demand and rising adoption for lightweight metal alternatives in the electronics industries and automotive industry are factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding performance efficiency and environmental benefits such as CO2 emissions reduction offered by lightweight commercial vehicles. Also, widespread applications in Plumbing, especially in kitchens and toilets, demand for plastics scales and is estimated to propel the demand over the forecast period.

However, high cost and stringent regulations by the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), OSHA and EPA over the prohibited use of hexavalent chromium are some of the challenges before manufactures, they have to deal with. The report has covered these restraints in detail in the report by countries.

Global Plating on Plastics Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Plating on Plastics Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market share of the countries.

Based on Application, Automotive is estimated dominant market and expected to grow in term of revenue at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Growing preference in the production of lightweight electrical automotive and fuel efficiency plastic employed as interior & exterior elements together with a decorative appearance. Worldwide the commercial automotive vehicle production crossed from 25,136,912 units and is expected to grow with new technologies coming up, analysis of different type of automotive market is done in the report, which will give holistic picture of the market segment.

Based on plastic Type, ABS held the largest share XX% valued at XX Mn. in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at CAGR of XX % in forecast period. The leading factor driving the growth is widespread utilization of ABS primarily in the automotive sector. ABS consists of acrylonitrile-styrene matrix coupled with butadiene distributed evenly which make ABS plating more effective. Moreover, an exceptional characteristic such as ease of molding, cost efficiency, low coefficient of thermal expansion and high adhesion to metals, is likely to propel boost the growth of the ABS market in the coming years.

Global Plating on Plastics Market1

Global Plating on Plastics Market: Geographical Analysis

Regionally, Europe is expected to hold largest market share of XX% in the global market by 2027, The dominance is mainly due to growing demand in developed countries like Germany and the UK from automotive industry and presence of the number of regional and global players like Volvo, Diamer AG, Volkswagen, BMW and Ferrari and others are likely to drive the growth for the overall market in future. The UK was accounted for the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and Germany was accounted for XX% market share in 2019.

Asia Pacific is projected as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of X.X % during the forecast period. The growing electronics and automotive manufacturing industries in China, India and Japan are projected to drive the growth in the region. The introduction of advanced technology due to rapidly developing industrial infrastructure, thereby, accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

Competitive Analysis: Global Plating on Plastics Market:

The report of Global Plating on Plastics Market analysis includes information of detailed analysis leading manufacturer’s, prominent vendors and upcoming trends & challenges that will influence market growth. Further, the adoption of variant strategic business activities such as acquisitions, mergers, collaboration, etc. are estimated to create productive opportunities for the global market over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Plating on Plastics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

• In 2016, Galva Decoparts, specializes in processes related to masking, plating on plastics, plating facilities and molding initated collaborating with European by plating new plant . The plant enlargement would boost Galva to expand its clientele and geographic identification.

• In December 2015, Platform Specialty Products Company collaborated with Enthone, Alent plc, parent company. The collaboration help to originate MacDermid Performance Solutions, to merge Alent (Alpha and Enthone and Fernox) with original MacDermid operations, and OM group, chemistry firm. The new existence was designed to achieve premium quality products and promote supply chain.

The report also helps in understanding Global Plating on Plastics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Plating on Plastics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Plating on Plastics Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Plating on Plastics Market:

Global Plating on Plastics Market, By Plating Type

• Chrome

• Nickel

• Copper

• Others

Global Plating on Plastics Market, By Plastic Type

• ABS

• ABS/PC

• PEI

• PBT

• LCP

• PEEK

• PP

• Nylon/Polyamide

Global Plating on Plastics Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Utilities

• Others

Global Plating on Plastics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Plating on Plastics Market, key Players

• Artcraft Plating & Finishing

• BIA Kunststoff- und Galvanotechnik (BIA)

• Bolta Werke GmbH

• C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd

• Chromoplastica CMC S.r.l

• Coventya, Cybershield, Inc

• Dixline Corporation

• Dow Chemical Company

• Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd

• JCU Corporation

• Leader Plating on Plastics Ltd.

• MacDermid Inc.

• MPC Plating Inc

• Okuno International

• Phillips Plating Corporation

• Plating on Plastic AB (P.O.P)

• Precision Plating (AUS) Pty. Ltd

• Sharretts Plating Company (SPC)

• SRG Global Inc

• Xin Point Holding Limited

• Minth Group

