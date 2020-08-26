Polyurethane Elastomers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Polyurethane Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD 17.56 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Increasing use of polyurethane elastomers in various end-use industries, such as footwear, automotive & transportation, building & construction. Polyurethane is a class of synthetic materials made by copolymerizing an isocynate and polyhydric alcohol. Polyurethane elastomers are synthetic rubbers based on polymers. Durable and impact resistant materials demand in automotive and electronic will further boost the demand of polyurethane elastomer market.

Polyurethane Elastomers Market , By Geography

Thermoset polyurethane elastomer is leading the market. Thermoset polyurethane offers high structural integrity and heat resistance as compared to thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer. Thermoset polyurethane elastomers offer high impact strength, greater load bearing capacity, high resilience, excellent resistance to lubricants and high abrasion resistance.

Polyeurethene elastomers market based on application is segmented into footwear, automotive & transportation, building & construction and industrial machinery. Footwear application segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Good mechanical and physical properties, such as high abrasion resistance, heat resistance, durability and softness, light weight, and high rigidity excellent has resulted into its wide use in footwear application.

Geographically, the polyurethane elastomers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is dominating the polyurethane market this is attributed to the increasing demand for polyeurethane elastomers from the footwear, automotive & transportation and building and construction industries. North America is second largest market of polyurethane market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Polyurethane Elastomers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Polyurethane Elastomers Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Polyurethane Elastomers Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Polyurethane Elastomers Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Polyurethane Elastomers Market , By Type:

• Thermoplastic PU Elastomers

• Thermoset PU Elastomers

Polyurethane Elastomers Market , By Application:

• Footwear

• Automotive & Transportation

• Building & Construction

• Industrial Machinery

Polyurethane Elastomers Market , By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of Polyurethane Market Profiled in the Report:

• BASF

• Huntsman

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Covestro

• Chemtura Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Lubrizol

• Tosoh

• P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere

• Wanhua Chemical

• Trelleborg

• Headway Group

• Coim Group

• Inoac Corporation

• Accella Polyurethane Systems

