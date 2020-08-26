Global Potassium Citrate Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Function, End-User and Region.

Global Potassium Citrate Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 911.38 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Potassium citrate is commonly used as an effective substitute for sodium citrate. Potassium citrate is used in food & beverage with less sodium content. Users who have high sodium, low potassium diet are particularly prone to a heart attack.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the potassium citrate market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

However, the major restraining factor for the global potassium citrate market is the possible risk of side effects caused by the consumption of potassium-based salts. High consumption of potassium citrate may cause some side effects associated with metabolism, kidney failure, Addison’s diseases, and gastrointestinal functions

Global Potassium Citrate Market.

The report on global potassium citrate market covers segments such as function, end-user and regions. Based on function, the emulsifier segment is expected to dominate the market for potassium citrate during the forecast period. Emulsifiers are widely used in a variety of food products such as margarine, mayonnaise, candy, packaged processed foods, creamy sauce, confectionery and baked goods. There is a growing demand for emulsifiers in processed meat, which is expected to boost the Europe market because of the rising consumption of sausages in the region.

Potassium citrate report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share of XX% of the market in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The population and the rising personal disposable income in the developing nations are primarily reason that growth of the potassium citrate market in the Asia-Pacific. Also, the growing food & beverage and healthcare industries in the region are generating substantial revenue.

The report covers a recent development in the market for potassium citrate like in October 2017, Tate & Lyle announced major growth of its citric acid, potassium citrate and malto-dextrin capacity at its facility in Slovakia.

In August 2017, Foodchem International Corp. has aimed a laboratory about the development of nutritional food ingredients and carry out technical exchanges. The change came after successful partnership with the Food Institute of Jiangnan University in Jiangsu Sheng, China.

Global Potassium Citrate Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Potassium Citrate Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Potassium Citrate Market.

Scope of the Global Potassium Citrate Market

Global Potassium Citrate Market, By Function

• Acidulant

• Emulsifier

• Diuretic

• Others

Global Potassium Citrate Market, By End-User

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Industrial

• Others

Global Potassium Citrate Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Potassium Citrate Market

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• ATP Group

• Gadot Biochemical Industries, Ltd.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• FBC Industries, Inc.

• Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

• Niran (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

• Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co., Ltd.

• Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp.

• RZBC Group Co., Ltd.

• Foodchem International Corporation

• Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG

• Tate & Lyle Plc.

