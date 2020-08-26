Material Testing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Material, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Material Testing Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 714.95 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Material testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the large demand for material testing in various end-use industries, such as construction, automotive and aerospace & defense. Escalating demand for material testing in the educational institutions is driving the Material Testing Market. Increasing necessity to meet manufacturing standards, such as ASTM, and ISO, has resulted in high demand for material testing equipment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Material testing market based on type has been segmented into universal testing machines, servohydraulic testing machines, hardness test equipment and impact test equipment. Universal testing machines is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period. Cheap availability of universal testing machine and its extensive usage in various industries to perform tensile, compression and bend tests are driving growth of this segment.

Material testing market based on end-use industry has been segmented into automotive, construction, educational institutions, aerospace & defense, medical devices, power and others. The construction industry is expected to lead the market followed by automotive during the forecast period.

Material testing market based on material has been divided into metal, plastics, rubber and elastomer, ceramics and composites and others. Ceramics and composites is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization and rising demand of manufacturing quality products.

Scope of the Material Testing Market Report:

Material Testing Market, by Type:

• Universal Testing Machines

• Servohydraulic Testing Machines

• Hardness Testing Equipment

• Impact Testing Equipment

Material testing Market, by Material:

• Metal

• Plastics

• Rubber and Elastomer

• Ceramics and Composites

• Others

Material testing Market, by End-use Industry:

• Automotive

• Construction

• Educational Institutions

• Aerospace & Defense

• Medical Devices

• Power

• Others

Material testing Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

KeyPlayers Operating in the Material Testing Market:

• Instron (US)

• Zwick Roell (Germany)

• MTS Systems (US)

• Shimadzu (Japan)

• Tinius Olsen (US)

• Ametek (US)

• ADMET (US)

• Hegewald & Peschke (Germany)

• Applied Test Systems (US)

• Mitutoyo (Japan)

Major Table Material Testing Market of Contents Report

