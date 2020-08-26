Global 3D Printing Powder Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application and Region.

The global 3d printing powder market was registered US$ X.90 Bn and is expected to reach US$ X.48 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.5 % during a forecast period.

Global 3D Printing Powder Market

Market Size:

3D printing powder is a raw material used in the 3D printing process, made out of numerous ingredients like ceramics, metals, biochemical and thermoplastics are used in 3D printing process to produce anticipated products. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. Global advanced material market is projected to reach US$ X.90 Bn and is expected to reach US$ X.48 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.5 % during a forecast period. Ongoing revolutionary projects for in powder industry will help this market to grow in coming years. Geographically, Asia pacific region is accounted for leading share of XX% in 2019 and expected to grow as the end-user segment is highly involved in consumption of 3D printing powder will help this market to grow. Furthermore, numerous key players involved in the production of 3D printing powder material like Carpenter, Sandvik, Erasteel and LPW Technology, involved in the supply 3D printing powders to encounter the demand of the market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Key factor which is driving the product demand is linked with the medical industries like orthopaedic implants, which allow customization of the product required by the customers. Cost-effective nature of 3D implant using 3D printing powder is attracting the vendors to invest in the market will boost the market growth in the coming years. On the other hand, research and development in additive manufacturing is largely expected to adopt this technology, numerous areas like software, material, material manufacturing, applications and process such fields are highly demanding for the 3D material thus boosting the market demand. Automotive machineries manufactured by using 3D printing powders shows exceptional mechanical strength and other characteristics of the product, as compared with components made from conventional materials. Some of pure metals like gold, palladium, platinum and silver are also used in making of 3D printing powder of different types. Development in aerospace and automobile industry highly use some aluminum and titanium to improve component’s toughness and robustness while nickel is popular in the electronics industry, growth in these industry is unstoppable is projected to heighten the global 3D printing powder market in coming years. 3D printing powder is highly utilised for the several consume goods like cosmetics, jewellery, watch, footwear and belts.

Factors like, presence of substitutes and lack of skilled person is expected to hamper the market growth in the upcoming yerass.

3D Printing Powder Market Segment analysis:

By application, aerospace and defense sector held a significant market share during the projected period. The primary applications of 3D printing powders in defense and aerospace industry are utilised for the manufacturing of airbuses, missiles and engine parts, owing to their excellent toughness and durability in the end-products this also helps in the weight-reduction of the substrate which helping aerospace and defense industry to grow on large scale, since it is being used and quick production of products based on new designs. The aerospace and defense segment will continue to dominate the market and is expected to account for around XX% of the market share.

New Industrial News:

On 23 January, 2019 Polyamide (PA) supplier Evonik has acquired Structured Polymers, a US-based technology starts up for 3D printing materials, helps them to expand and expected to provide all the consumers need in the market.

3D Printing Powder Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is slated to account for a leading share of 45% by 2027 in the 3D printing powder market, as number of end-users like, medical and dental, automotive, aerospace and defense industries are growing with the help of 3D printing methods and materials in this region with rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries like, India and China is also estimated to propel the 3D printing powder market growth in the Asia Pacific Region. As china has largest manufacturing unit, accounted as prominent market driver in the region will boost the market demand in coming years. China 3D printing powder market was detained at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ X.65 Bn during forecasted period. With recorded market share of XX.8% in 2019 likely to, grow at a market share of XX % by the end of 2027.

For the same segment, North America has dominated the 3D printing powder market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developed regions like U.S, and Canada are considered major contributors for the 3D Printing Powder market growth in the North America region. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn in while in U.S, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 3D Printing Powder Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Printing Powder Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global 3D Printing Powder Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D Printing Powder Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of 3D Printing Powder Market

Global 3D Printing Powder market, By Type

• Plastic

• Ceramic

• Metal

Global 3D Printing Powder market, By Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Medical & Dental

• Automotive

• Others

Global 3D Printing Powder Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the 3D Printing Powder Market,

• EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

• Carpenter Technology Corporation

• LPW Technology Ltd

• Exone GmbH

• Hoganas AB

• Sandvik AB

• Optomec

• Arcam AB

• Arkema

• Erasteel

• Metalysis

• GKN PLC

• Puris

