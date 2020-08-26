Global Plenoptic Camera Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product Type, Application and Region.

Global plenoptic camera market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.4% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A plenoptic camera is the type of imaging device or camera, which is used to capture information of light field, intensity and the direction of light rays which are emerging from a scene. It is also known as light field camera. It creates images that can be refocused after they are taken. Thus, plenoptic camera allows the extraction and refocusing of multiview images.

Market Dynamics

Growing market for consumer electronics and travel industry along with ongoing trend of photography is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Rising trend of adventure tours and sports for high focus images, growing production and adoption of various digital cameras, high disposable income, increasing requirement of plenoptic cameras to capture the complete 4D light field on the sensor plane, rising demand of these cameras for applications in synthetic refocusing and surge in the adoption of plenoptic cameras for robot vision during on-orbit servicing missions are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. A Plenoptic camera provides some major benefits such as inexpensive production and easy modification, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, increasing production of Smartphone’s and other mobile devices with advanced features is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Plenoptic Camera Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type, standard plenoptic camera followed by focused plenoptic camera segments is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Standard plenoptic cameras have microlens array located in front of the image plane of a sensor in order to allow a fast, efficient capture of the light field. These cameras provide a more flexible and compact design, at a significantly reduced cost. However, in focused plenoptic camera the microlens array is placed behind or before the focal plane of the main lens. Thus, the focused plenoptic camera provides enhanced spatial resolution on the sampled light-field. Growing production for commercial versions of the focused and standard plenoptic cameras by leading market players such as Apple and Raytrix is driving the growth of market.

By application, industrial segment projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Growing adoption of plenoptic cameras for applications such as in industrial robotic vision, astronomy and in industries where depth information of each pixel is useful, is driving the growth of market. Also growing demand of plenoptic cameras in applications such as passive 3D modeling, 3D video recording, depth-guided scene tracking and segmentation and augmented reality are further expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

Global Plenoptic Camera Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of plenoptic cameras manufacturing companies such as Canon, Sony and more others across the region. Growing research and developments in the field of plenoptic cameras to use in industrial and scientific applications is driving the growth of market.

Surge in the demand of high resolution, high-focus cameras and rising industrialization along with growing adoption of these cameras in industrial sector is further propelling the growth of market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Plenoptic Camera Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Plenoptic Camera Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Plenoptic Camera Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Plenoptic Camera Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Plenoptic Camera Market

Global Plenoptic Camera Market, By Product Type

• Standard Plenoptic Camera

• Focused Plenoptic Camera

• Coded Aperture Camera

Global Plenoptic Camera Market, By Application

• Consumers

• Enterprises

• Industrial

Global Plenoptic Camera Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Plenoptic Camera Market, Key Players

• Lytro Inc

• Apple Inc

• Pelican Imaging Corp

• Rebellion Photonics Inc

• Raytrix GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• Canon Inc

• OTOY Inc

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

